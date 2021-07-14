Beat the heat with frosty treats

We have been experiencing extreme heat waves and there doesn’t seem to be much relief in sight. If you are feeling the heat when it is this hot outside, don’t sweat the weather; just stir up some frosty treats, such as some Popsicles or other frosty snacks. You can make your own versions of frozen pops from a variety of ingredients, including Kool-Aid, fruit juice, pudding or yogurt. The kids can have fun helping to make them as well. Popsicles have been enjoyed by kids of all ages for years. If you are not aware of how they first came to be, the Popsicle was invented quite by accident in 1905. An 11-year-old boy in Northern California was mixing some powdered soda mix and water with a stirring stick one day. He forgot it outside overnight and it got cold that night. The next morning when he went outside, he found the mixture frozen in the cup. He took it out of the cup and decided it tasted pretty good. He then began making them for the people in the neighborhood and patented his invention in 1923. Since about two billion Popsicles are sold each year, this can be considered a very successful invention. If Popsicles are not your thing, you can cool down with ice cream instead. National Ice Cream Day is July 18 this year, and it is always held on the third Sunday in July.
Kids and adults will enjoy these frosty chocolate and banana treats. Using instant pudding mix is a quick way to make them. Other flavors of pudding can also be used in making frozen pops.
Marble pops
(18 pops)
Ingredients:
4 cups milk
1 (3 1/2 oz.) package instant vanilla pudding and pie filling mix
1 (3 1/2 oz.) package instant chocolate pudding and pie filling mix
2 bananas, mashed
18 (3 oz.) cold drink cups or Popsicle molds
18 wooden sticks
Directions:
In small bowl, add 2 cups of the milk to the vanilla pudding mix; whisk well for 2 minutes or beat with a mixer for 1 minute. Pudding will thicken. Stir in mashed bananas. In another small bowl, repeat process using chocolate pudding and the remaining 2 cups milk. Beat until well blended and thickened. Spoon 1/2 of the banana mixture into drink cups or Popsicle molds. Layer 1/2 chocolate pudding over banana mixture. Repeat layering with remaining pudding mixtures. Stir each cup lightly to marble mixture. Insert sticks into cups. Freeze completely. To serve, remove drink cups or remove molds. Source: “Pillsbury, Fresh & Frosty,” 1985.
Watermelon Popsicles
If watermelon is a favorite of yours, you will enjoy these healthy pops that will feel refreshing on a hot day.
Ingredients:
4 cups cubed watermelon
1/2 cup orange juice or other type of juice
Paper cups and sticks or Popsicle molds
Directions:
Place cubed watermelon and juice in a blender or food processor. Process until watermelon is completely pureed. Pour mixture into paper cups or molds; freeze for 1 hour or until partially frozen. Insert sticks into center of cups; continue to freeze until solid, about 4 hours total.
Polar pops
(6 pops)
Get your kids involved in stirring up these frozen pops. Experiment with different fruit and drink flavors to give variety all summer long.
Ingredients:
4 cups ripe strawberries, rinsed
1/3 cup Kool-Aid tropical punch flavor
6 (5 oz.) paper cups
6 wooden pop sticks
Directions:
Remove stems from strawberries. Place strawberries and the drink mix in blender container; cover and blend at low speed for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes until smooth. Stop blender occasionally and scrape down sides. Pour fruit mixture evenly into paper cups or molds. Freeze 1 hour; place sticks into center of mixture in cups. Continue to freeze until firm. To serve, peel off paper cups. Let stand at room temperature a few minutes to soften slightly before serving. Source: “Kraft Food & Family,” summer 2004.
Fruit snow
(Servings: 14 (1/2 cup))
Snow cones are also a popular summer favorite and you can make your own with this recipe. Serve as snow cones for kids, or as a refreshing ice for adults.
Ingredients:
2 (6-oz.) cans frozen grape juice or fruit punch concentrate, thawed
1 (12-oz.) can frozen apple juice concentrate, thawed
1 (32-oz.) bottle (4 cups) lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage
Directions:
In a 2-quart non-metal container, combine all ingredients; mix well. Cover; freeze. To serve as snow cones, scoop frozen mixture into 5-oz. drink cups or spoon into dessert dishes. Source: “Pillsbury, Summer Fun Cook Book,” 1986.
Jell-O ice pops
(Makes 12 pops)
Jell-O takes on a new version when you make it into frozen pops. These pops use two colors and flavors and are poured in the molds to freeze slanted.
Ingredients:
4 1/2 cups water, divided
1 (3-oz.) pkg. Jell-O strawberry-flavored gelatin
1/2 cup sugar, divided
1 (3-oz.) pkg. Jell-O berry blue flavor gelatin
12 (5-oz.) paper cups or Popsicle molds
12 sticks
Directions:
Place 1 paper cup at an angle in each of 12 muffin pan cups. Bring 1 cup water to boil. Combine dry strawberry gelatin mix and 1/4 cup sugar in medium bowl. Add boiling water; stir 2 min. until gelatin is completely dissolved. Stir in 1 1/3 cups of the remaining water. Pour into the paper cups. Freeze until gelatin is almost firm. Stand wooden pop stick or plastic spoon into center of each cup for the handle. Combine dry blue gelatin mix and remaining sugar in separate medium bowl. Bring 1 cup of the remaining water to boil. Add to blue gelatin mixture and stir to dissolve; stir in remaining water. Straighten cups to stand level in muffin pan. Slowly pour blue gelatin over strawberry gelatin layer in cups. Freeze 3 hrs. or until firm. Remove from cups to serve. Source: “Kraft Food & Family,” summer 2018.
Peach-yogurt pops
(Makes 6 pops)
Another staple ingredient that can be frozen into frosty pops is yogurt. Use your favorite flavor and type of yogurt. This recipe adds fruit and Kool-Aid to make the pops extra flavorful.
Ingredients:
1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
1 (15.25-oz.) can peach halves in heavy syrup, drained
1/4 cup Kool-Aid lemonade flavor sugar-sweetened soft drink mix
6 (5-oz.) paper cups
6 wooden pop sticks
Directions:
Blend ingredients in blender until smooth. Pour into paper cups. Cover with foil. Insert wooden pop stick in the center of each cup. Freeze 4 hours or until firm. Peel off paper cups just before serving. If you let the cups stand for about 5 minutes the cups will be easier to remove. Source: “Kraft Food & Family,” summer 2014.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.