Beat the heat with frosty treats

We have been experiencing extreme heat waves and there doesn’t seem to be much relief in sight. If you are feeling the heat when it is this hot outside, don’t sweat the weather; just stir up some frosty treats, such as some Popsicles or other frosty snacks. You can make your own versions of frozen pops from a variety of ingredients, including Kool-Aid, fruit juice, pudding or yogurt. The kids can have fun helping to make them as well. Popsicles have been enjoyed by kids of all ages for years. If you are not aware of how they first came to be, the Popsicle was invented quite by accident in 1905. An 11-year-old boy in Northern California was mixing some powdered soda mix and water with a stirring stick one day. He forgot it outside overnight and it got cold that night. The next morning when he went outside, he found the mixture frozen in the cup. He took it out of the cup and decided it tasted pretty good. He then began making them for the people in the neighborhood and patented his invention in 1923. Since about two billion Popsicles are sold each year, this can be considered a very successful invention. If Popsicles are not your thing, you can cool down with ice cream instead. National Ice Cream Day is July 18 this year, and it is always held on the third Sunday in July.