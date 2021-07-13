Baking you happy one creative cupcake at a time!

Most of her business involves custom orders — weddings, celebrations, holidays, baby showers, and corporate meetings. But with a new storefront, anyone can stop by for a bite of sweet goodness. Marin tailor’s the decorations to a customer’s request. Cupcakes are a unique way to say “Happy Birthday” or “I love you.” She has perfected the art of a cupcake bouquet, which makes for a unique edible gift. I would prefer her cupcake bouquet to fresh flowers any day!

A future goal would be to open additional stores in other Montana communities, such as Missoula and Bozeman. For now, Sugar Happy Cupcakes isn’t able to ship, but it’s worth a drive to Kalispell to pick up these delectable works of art. The cupcakes have a shelf life of three days. My six treats made it two days, and I shared one with my hubby and son, so I was only guilty of consuming four. Marin’s tagline, “baking you happy,” worked for me!

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

