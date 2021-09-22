Baking powder biscuit basics

The fall is now here and with cooler weather maybe you have decided to do more baking.
Baking Powder Biscuits are one of the first things many young people learn to make when they start baking, since they are fairly simple to make. However, there are some basic principles you should follow to have biscuits that are tender, light and flaky, rather than heavy and tough.
One of the most basic of the principles is to use a light hand when combining the wet and dry ingredients and to not overmix them. All-purpose flour with lower protein content, rather than a higher protein one that you would use for yeast bread, will give you lighter biscuits. One suggestion that has been made is to add one tablespoon cornstarch for each cup of flour used which will make biscuits more tender.
Always keep your ingredients and equipment cold. Cold butter or shortening will make for more flaky biscuits. Use a pastry blender or two knives to cut the shortening into the dry ingredients. To save time, use a food processor for this purpose. Mix in the liquid by hand and turn the dough out onto a lightly floured board.
When cutting the biscuits with a cutter, do not twist the cutter, but instead lift straight up. Twisting the cutter seals the edges of the dough and the biscuit will not rise as much during baking. When placing the biscuits on a baking sheet, if you place them close to each other they will rise higher and sides will be more tender. If placed further apart, they will tend to spread more, giving them crisper edges.
The following baking powder biscuit recipe is the only one my Mom used when I was growing up and has been passed down in the family. They are light and tender and the dough can be used for many other purposes including cinnamon rolls and shortcake. In fact, when my oldest daughter was married in a small wedding on Long Beach Island off the New Jersey coast, she requested this recipe for her wedding cake. She didn’t really care for the usual wedding cake and thought she would rather have a large fruit-filled shortcake. I made a large heart-shaped biscuit of the dough which was sliced in half and filled with lots of fresh berries from the island along with fresh whipped cream. It was wonderful and we even had some of the leftovers for breakfast the next morning.
Baking Powder Biscuits
(Makes: 8)
Ingredients:
2 cups flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 or 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup shortening (or butter)
1 egg, beaten
3/4 cup milk
*If desired stir in raisins, dried cranberries, fresh blueberries or raspberries. Dry or fresh herbs or grated cheese can also be added.
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl or food processor. If using a food processor, pulse briefly to combine dry ingredients. Add shortening and cut in with a pastry blender, or if using a food processor, pulse until shortening is cut in. Flour mixture should resemble coarse meal. Combine egg and milk; add to flour mixture, tossing with a fork until flour mixture is moistened. Do not overmix. Turn dough onto a lightly floured board and shape into a ball. Lightly knead 4 or 5 times. Pat or roll dough to a 3/4- to 1-inch thickness. Using a 3- to 4-inch biscuit cutter, cut into rounds. Gather the scraps together to make additional biscuits. Place biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet or one that is sprayed lightly with cooking spray. As an alternate, instead of kneading and rolling out the dough, drop clumps of the dough onto the baking sheet making a rough drop biscuit. You may need to add more milk to the dough for drop consistency. Bake about 15 minutes until lightly browned.
Chipotle Sweet Potato Biscuits
(Makes: 9)
Adding sweet potatoes to biscuits gives them a special flavor plus additional nutrition. With the addition of chipotle to spice these up, it makes them perfect to serve with a bowl of soup or even with eggs for breakfast. These biscuits are very flaky and separate into layers. Don’t let the self-rising flour called for keep you from making the biscuits. You can make your own.
Ingredients:
*3 cups self-rising flour
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle chili pepper
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
1 1/2 cups cold mashed cooked sweet potatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds)
1 cup cold whole buttermilk
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Directions:
Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, ground chipotle chili and salt. Using a pastry blender or two forks, cut in cold butter until mixture is crumbly and some pea-sized pieces of butter remain. In a small bowl, whisk together sweet potato and cold buttermilk; stir into flour mixture just until dry ingredients are moistened. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface, and gently knead four to six times. Roll or pat dough into an 8- to 9-inch square. Using a serrated knife dipped in flour, cut dough into nine squares. Using a spatula, place biscuits on the prepared pan. Freeze for 10 minutes. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Brush with melted butter. Serve warm. *To make self-rising flour: combine 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Source: “Cooking with Paula Deen,” October 2021.
Basil Biscuits
(Makes: 7)
Your cast iron skillet is great for baking biscuits, so try it the next time you make them. This recipe uses cream cheese and yogurt rather than milk or buttermilk, and also has the addition of Parmesan and basil.
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cream cheese
2 1/2 tablespoons butter, divided
6 ounces plain yogurt
1/3 cup slivered fresh basil leaves
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine flour, 2 tablespoons Parmesan, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Cut in cream cheese and 1 tablespoon butter with pastry blender or two knives until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in yogurt and basil, mixing just until dough clings together. Turn dough onto lightly floured surface and gently pat into a ball. Knead just until dough holds together. Pat and roll dough into a 7-inch log. Using a serrated knife cut into 7 (1-inch thick) slices. (Make sure to cut straight through and not to use a sawing motion.) Melt remaining 1½ tablespoons butter. Brush 10-inch cast iron skillet with ½ tablespoon butter. Arrange biscuits in single layer in skillet; brush with 1 tablespoon melted butter. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan. Bake 20 minutes or until golden and firm. Source: “Cast Iron Cooking,” Publications International.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.