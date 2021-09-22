Baking powder biscuit basics

The fall is now here and with cooler weather maybe you have decided to do more baking.

Baking Powder Biscuits are one of the first things many young people learn to make when they start baking, since they are fairly simple to make. However, there are some basic principles you should follow to have biscuits that are tender, light and flaky, rather than heavy and tough.

One of the most basic of the principles is to use a light hand when combining the wet and dry ingredients and to not overmix them. All-purpose flour with lower protein content, rather than a higher protein one that you would use for yeast bread, will give you lighter biscuits. One suggestion that has been made is to add one tablespoon cornstarch for each cup of flour used which will make biscuits more tender.

Always keep your ingredients and equipment cold. Cold butter or shortening will make for more flaky biscuits. Use a pastry blender or two knives to cut the shortening into the dry ingredients. To save time, use a food processor for this purpose. Mix in the liquid by hand and turn the dough out onto a lightly floured board.