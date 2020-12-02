Bake Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake Now!

Ripe cranberries, beaming warmth with their redness, lure me to bake with them. I’m not kidding, because like any seasonal food, these gifts from nature are with us for just a few weeks a year.
But the really good news is that cranberries—bags of them—can live in your freezer for many months. When a desire for them strikes, take out a bag and bake something wonderful.
For today’s recipe, I modified an old friend of mine, Blueberry Crumb Cake, by subbing in fresh cranberries. I wasn’t sure if I’d like it because cranberries are so darned tart. But when I let out a big “Wow!” after my first bite, I knew this amazing berry had won me over.
And that shouldn’t have surprised me because botanically, cranberries are members of the genus Vaccinium, which includes our old friends blueberries and huckleberries, and also bilberries and lingonberries.
I love this coffee cake’s crunchy streusel topping and tender buttery cake. Add, too, that hit of cranberry tartness plus the zest of one orange, and you’ll also get that “Wow!” feeling.
Cranberries are one of the most versatile fruits to bake with. Add them to scones and muffins. Include them in pies with pears or apples; make custard tarts with them; fold them into sheet cake batters; and turn them into dazzling buttery smooth curds to fill nut-crusted tarts or to spread on toast.
A world of cooking with cranberries awaits. Let the baking begin!
Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake
Makes 9 to 12 portions
Be sure to test your oven temperature with an oven thermometer. The baking time has no range, so it’s really important your oven temp is accurate.
8 ounces fresh cranberries (2 generous cups)
Streusel Topping
1/4 cup all-purpose flour (1 1/4 ounces), measure by dipping 1/4-cup dry measure into flour container, filling to overflowing, and sweeping off excess with a straight-edge.
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) cold unsalted butter
Cake
2 cups sifted all-purpose flour (8 1/2 ounces)
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon table salt
6 tablespoons (3 ounces) unsalted butter at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2/3 cup sugar
Finely grated zest of 1 orange
1 large or extra-large egg
1/2 cup milk, preferably whole (but use what you have)
1/2 cup pecans (1 3/4 ounces), cut medium fine
Confectioners’ sugar (optional)
1. Rinse the cranberries in a wire strainer. Drain well and pat dry on a towel.
2. Adjust an oven rack to the lower third shelf and preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
3. Butter, or coat with cooking spray, a 9-inch square metal baking pan. Dust the sides and bottom with flour, and knock out the excess.
3. For the topping, whisk together the flour, sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender to make coarse crumbs. Refrigerate.
4. For the cake, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter briefly until soft and creamy. On medium speed, add the vanilla, sugar, and orange zest and beat until thoroughly incorporated, about 2 minutes. Add the egg and beat for 1 minute more, or until the batter is smooth. Scrape the bowl and beater.
5. On lowest speed, alternately add the whisked dry ingredients in three additions and the milk in two additions, beating only until smooth. Scrape the bowl between additions. If you prefer, you can stir in these additions with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula.
6. The batter will be thick. Add the cranberries and fold them in gently with a rubber spatula until just combined. Go slowly so as not to crush the cranberries.
7. Scrape the batter into the prepared baking pan and spread it level. The back of a soup spoon helps with the corners. Sprinkle the pecans evenly over the top starting with the edges and then filling in the center. Sprinkle the chilled topping over the nuts, also starting along the edges and ending up in the center. Very gently, pat the topping in place. Don’t pack it down.
8. Bake for 50 minutes or until the top is well browned. Cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Loosen the cake from the pan sides with a table knife. To keep the crumb topping in place, cover the cake with a piece of foil large enough to fold down around the four sides of the pan. Set a cake rack onto the foil and invert the two. Lift off the baking pan, cover the cake with another rack, and invert again so the cake is right side up. Remove the foil.
9. You can serve the cake warm or at room temperature. If you want, dust the top of the cake with confectioners’ sugar, but I don’t think it’s really necessary. Keep leftovers covered, at room temperature. The cake stays fresh for 3 or 4 days. A 15-second zap in the microwave will warm portions nicely.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
