Bake Cranberry Streusel Coffee Cake Now!

6. The batter will be thick. Add the cranberries and fold them in gently with a rubber spatula until just combined. Go slowly so as not to crush the cranberries.

7. Scrape the batter into the prepared baking pan and spread it level. The back of a soup spoon helps with the corners. Sprinkle the pecans evenly over the top starting with the edges and then filling in the center. Sprinkle the chilled topping over the nuts, also starting along the edges and ending up in the center. Very gently, pat the topping in place. Don’t pack it down.

8. Bake for 50 minutes or until the top is well browned. Cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Loosen the cake from the pan sides with a table knife. To keep the crumb topping in place, cover the cake with a piece of foil large enough to fold down around the four sides of the pan. Set a cake rack onto the foil and invert the two. Lift off the baking pan, cover the cake with another rack, and invert again so the cake is right side up. Remove the foil.

9. You can serve the cake warm or at room temperature. If you want, dust the top of the cake with confectioners’ sugar, but I don’t think it’s really necessary. Keep leftovers covered, at room temperature. The cake stays fresh for 3 or 4 days. A 15-second zap in the microwave will warm portions nicely.

Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0