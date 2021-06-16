Asparagus the star of creamy soup

4. Cut off and reserve 2 to 3 inches of the tip ends. Bring a quart or so of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add 1 teaspoon salt. Drop in the asparagus tips and cook them for 3 minutes. Drain well and plunge the tips into a bowl of cold water to cool completely. Drain and set aside to use as a garnish.

5. Cut the tipless spears into 1-inch pieces and set aside.

6. Prepare the shallots. Heat the butter and olive oil in a large (4-quart) saucepan over medium heat. When bubbly, stir in the shallots and cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until the shallots are tender and just begin to take on a bit of color, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cut asparagus spears from the previous step and cover the pot. Cook about 5 minutes, stirring once or twice, until the asparagus is tender enough to pierce with a paring knife. Add the flour and stir and cook 2 minutes. The flour may film the bottom of the pan, which is fine.

7. Measure 4 cups of the water used to cook the butt ends of the asparagus and add to a blender. Add the shallots and asparagus stems and puree until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the soup back to the cooking pot. Alternatively, you could leave the shallots and asparagus in their cooking pan, add the 4 cups water, and puree the soup with an immersion blender.

8. Taste carefully, stir in the cream, and adjust the seasoning with salt and white pepper. The soup is ready to heat to piping hot and ladled into warmed bowls. Garnish each serving with a few blanched asparagus tips and serve.

Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

