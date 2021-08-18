Asian Garlicky Chicken Thighs in Lettuce Wraps

I first ate chicken lettuce wraps at a P. F. Chang’s restaurant in Las Vegas. Our waiter brought us a plate of lettuce leaves and a bowl of sauced chicken and instructed us on how to proceed. And I was thoroughly charmed.
Over the years I’ve eaten these flavorful wraps many times. But there’s no P. F. Chang’s nearby, so I decided to give them a go myself. Online copycat recipes say to use ground chicken. But I like chicken thighs and I like lots of garlic. So I spread the thighs with a spiced up garlic puree and let that seep into the chicken for an hour or so.
For a crunchy contrast I coat the thighs with Panko crumbs and cook them in peanut oil. When cool, I dice the chicken and it’s ready to be sauced.
Here’s where I go off on my own by adding fish sauce and lemongrass paste to a basic combo of soy, oyster, and hoisin sauce. You have total freedom with the flavors. If you make these wraps often, you’ll devise your own seasonings.
I like iceberg lettuce leaves to wrap around the filling because they’re crunchy. But butter lettuce leaves are just fine, and you can always add some chopped water chestnuts to the chicken for more crunch.
This is a fun dish for a party, and you can multiply the recipe to suit the occasion. So have fun and happy cooking!
Asian Garlicky Chicken Thighs in Lettuce Cups
(Makes 6 generous lettuce packets)
A spice-flavored garlic paste zings up the meatiness of chicken thighs. And Panko crumbs add crunch. After frying and dicing the chicken, a robust sauce enrobes the meat. Simply wrap a lettuce leaf around a generous spoonful and dinner is served. You could substitute butter lettuce for the iceberg. The leaves are smaller, so you could get 8 servings instead of 6.
The Chicken and Garlic Paste
1 pound boneless and skinless chicken thighs (about 4 medium)
8 peeled garlic cloves, put through a garlic press or finely minced
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
Cooking the chicken
Panko crumbs
2 tablespoons peanut oil
The Sauce
1 tablespoon peanut oil
1 medium onion, diced
2 tablespoons oyster sauce
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon fish sauce
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 tablespoon lemongrass paste or sriracha sauce
For Serving
6 large iceberg lettuce leaves
2 scallions, trimmed and sliced
1. Open up the chicken thighs and set them on a plate. In a small bowl or custard cup, combine the garlic, salt, pepper, five spice powder and sesame oil. Place half the paste in small dollops onto the chicken and spread evenly. Flip the thighs over and spread with the remaining paste. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour (or longer).
2. To cook, spread about 1 cup of Panko crumbs on a sheet of wax paper and set the chicken onto the crumbs. Sprinkle some of the crumbs onto the chicken and flip the thighs over. Coat the thighs on both sides as best you can with the Panko. A few crumbless gaps are okay.
3. Heat the oil in a large (12-inch) skillet over medium-high heat. When hot, add the chicken to the pan and reduce the heat to medium. Cook 6 to 7 minutes until the chicken is nicely browned. Flip the thighs over and cook another 6 to 7 minutes, or a bit longer, until the thighs are completely cooked. Test with the tip of a sharp paring knife. Remove the chicken to a plate to cool. Set the skillet aside to use for the onion. No need to wash it.
4. Cut the chicken into 1/4-inch strips, then crosswise into 1/4-inch dice. Set aside.
5. To make the sauce, heat the peanut oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook and stir for about 3 minutes until the onion is translucent. Take the pan off the heat. In a medium bowl, whisk together the oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, soy, fish sauce, rice vinegar, and lemongrass paste or sriracha. Stir in the cooked onion and fold in the chicken.
6. To serve, spoon the chicken into the lettuce leaves. Scatter in the scallions, and fold the lettuce around the filling to enclose completely. Dinner is ready. Simply pick up a lettuce packet and eat away.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.