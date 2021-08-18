Asian Garlicky Chicken Thighs in Lettuce Wraps

I first ate chicken lettuce wraps at a P. F. Chang’s restaurant in Las Vegas. Our waiter brought us a plate of lettuce leaves and a bowl of sauced chicken and instructed us on how to proceed. And I was thoroughly charmed.

Over the years I’ve eaten these flavorful wraps many times. But there’s no P. F. Chang’s nearby, so I decided to give them a go myself. Online copycat recipes say to use ground chicken. But I like chicken thighs and I like lots of garlic. So I spread the thighs with a spiced up garlic puree and let that seep into the chicken for an hour or so.

For a crunchy contrast I coat the thighs with Panko crumbs and cook them in peanut oil. When cool, I dice the chicken and it’s ready to be sauced.

Here’s where I go off on my own by adding fish sauce and lemongrass paste to a basic combo of soy, oyster, and hoisin sauce. You have total freedom with the flavors. If you make these wraps often, you’ll devise your own seasonings.

I like iceberg lettuce leaves to wrap around the filling because they’re crunchy. But butter lettuce leaves are just fine, and you can always add some chopped water chestnuts to the chicken for more crunch.

This is a fun dish for a party, and you can multiply the recipe to suit the occasion. So have fun and happy cooking!