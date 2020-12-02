A quiet and safe – but tasty – birthday bash

It was quite the community celebration. People had watched the distillery come together over many months, stopping by to donate building materials and offering to help with painting or concrete or floor drains.

“It took a village to make our little distillery work,” he said. “It was fantastic. Everybody who helped us throughout the process and other people just driving by and seeing the construction and were curious came in. … Once we had the bottles delivered up front (so people could have a drink) … we opened up the back and did tours and showed everybody who we were and what we were doing.”

Modern craft distilleries were a new concept for Montana back then. The 2005 and 2007 legislatures paved the way for them to operate legally, and a handful got on board in 2009 and 2010. Whistling Andy was one of the first to open and now, Anderson believes, it’s the state’s oldest continuously operating distillery and tasting room.

“When we started, I think we were the 249th distillery licensed (nationally) since Prohibition,” he said. “Now there are over 2,000.”

The U.S. Department of Treasury lists more than 30 distilling licenses and permits for Montana, although not all of the distillers are actively making and selling spirits today.