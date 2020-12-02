A quiet and safe – but tasty – birthday bash

BIGFORK — In a normal year, the 10-year anniversary party at Whistling Andy Distillery might look like this:
Crazy hats.
Balloons.
Invitations to hundreds.
A tasting room packed with fans and neighbors.
Lively toasts and boasts.
Alas, this is not a normal year. It’s a social-distancing, mask-wearing, no-big-crowds year. No big celebration is wise or planned, but an anniversary will still happen, nevertheless.
Brian Anderson, co-founder of Whistling Andy, remembers opening day. It was the last day of 2010 — New Year’s Eve — and people had arrived at the tasting room, waiting for the first bottles to appear. They could see the process through the glass wall that separates the production area from the tasting room.
There’s no way to sugar-coat it, Anderson says: “It was chaotic.”
“We were still trying to figure out what we were doing,” he remembers. “We spent the morning leading up to our opening party proofing back our spirits and trying to make sure we were doing everything totally correct.”
They finished, he recalled, at about 4:58 p.m. The glass doors opened at 5 p.m.
It was quite the community celebration. People had watched the distillery come together over many months, stopping by to donate building materials and offering to help with painting or concrete or floor drains.
“It took a village to make our little distillery work,” he said. “It was fantastic. Everybody who helped us throughout the process and other people just driving by and seeing the construction and were curious came in. … Once we had the bottles delivered up front (so people could have a drink) … we opened up the back and did tours and showed everybody who we were and what we were doing.”
Modern craft distilleries were a new concept for Montana back then. The 2005 and 2007 legislatures paved the way for them to operate legally, and a handful got on board in 2009 and 2010. Whistling Andy was one of the first to open and now, Anderson believes, it’s the state’s oldest continuously operating distillery and tasting room.
“When we started, I think we were the 249th distillery licensed (nationally) since Prohibition,” he said. “Now there are over 2,000.”
The U.S. Department of Treasury lists more than 30 distilling licenses and permits for Montana, although not all of the distillers are actively making and selling spirits today.
2020 required many shifts in plans for Whistling Andy, as it did for all distilleries, breweries, wineries and businesses.
They partnered with Good Stuff Botanicals to make Top Shelf Sanitizer during the shutdown, which helped keep the doors open.
They expanded by replacing their 500-gallon mash tank with a new 1,800-gallon one, which will help amp up production for future years.
And they have some new products and experiments, some coming at the end of 2020 to finish out this very weird year:
• Cask switcheroo: Whistling Andy and Bonsai Brewing Project in Whitefish exchanged casks to see what happens. “They took one of our used bourbon barrels and did a sour brown ale that they aged for 13 months,” Anderson said. “After they drained that, we got those barrels back and put our pink peppercorn and pear gin into that sour beer barrel and aged it four years. It came out something totally unique.” A regional bartending guild reserved most of that barrel for Christmas gifts this year, but about 100 extra bottles will go on sale in December.
• New effort: On Nov. 25, Whistling Andy launched a Bottled-in-Bond whiskey, the first in Montana, according to Anderson. (Dry Hills Distillery in Bozeman released a Bottled-in-Bond whiskey Nov. 28). “People have been coming in all day to pick up a bottle,” Anderson said. Distillers have to jump over high hurdles to earn that designation: The spirit must be bottled at 100 proof; must be made by one distiller at a single distillery in one season; and must be aged at least four years in a bonded warehouse. Because of that, it’s been called a designation with a “unique expression of location.”
“If nothing else,” Anderson said, “it really speaks to authenticity.”
• New flavor: Whistling Andy paired up with the local Liquor Barn to make a unique rum-cask-finished bourbon, which will be available at both locations as soon as paperwork is complete.
• Holiday spice: On Dec. 5, Whistling Andy will launch its 2020 spiced rum. This is the second year to make it as a seasonal spirit, Anderson said. “It took six years to finalize the recipe,” he said. “That’s one we might start making year-round because of the demand.”
2020 originally was to be a year for traveling and taking Whistling Andy products to South Africa, Japan, the UK and other foreign countries, plus more states too. But when travel plans got canceled, it “gave us a unique opportunity to focus back on Montana and our local communities and build really great relationships with restaurants and bar owners in our area,” he said.
Montana sales and visits to the tasting room are up this year, he said. “Everyone really kept us afloat, and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate that and how much that means to us.
“We always try to pay back to our community,” he said. “For the community to come together and help us was really fantastic.”
Buying Montana-made products during the pandemic — and beyond — really makes a difference in whether local businesses will survive and thrive, he said.
So, if you’re going to celebrate with food or drink over the holidays, check out Montana’s offerings first.
“However people are celebrating the new year, we hope we can be part of their celebration,” he said. “I hope everybody can just be kind to each other and we can all come out the other side of this.”
If you’d like a warm drink to ring in the holiday and new year, Whistling Andy’s head distiller, Gabe Spencer, offered these festive suggestions, both served at the tasting room but easy to make at home:
• Huckleberry White Chocolate: Mix 1.5 to 2 ounces of huckleberry vodka with frothed or steamed milk into your favorite hot-white-chocolate mix.
• Is It Summer Yet? Chai: Add an ounce or two of Whistling Andy’s Hibiscus Coconut Rum to your favorite hot-chai mix.
Mea Andrews was a reporter and editor at the Missoulian for 27 years. She is now retired. Reach her at meaandrews406@gmail.com.
