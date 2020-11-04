A patriotic, all American, unifying meal: BBQ

• The Notorious P.I.G. does have an association with the 1990s rapper Notorious B.I.G. Holmes said he read a forward in an old cookbook that mentioned BBQ and dreams — and that reminded him of lyrics from a Biggie song. A restaurant name was born.

One of the most popular menu items: burnt ends. They aren’t, actually, burned. And they sell out early for a reason.

“It is more of a supply issue,” Holmes said. “Burnt ends are the fatty part of the brisket … you cannot just buy that cut of meat. They come as part of a whole brisket: For every brisket you cook, you only get a couple of pounds of burnt ends. They are cooked for 20 to 22 hours, so the outside — what we know in the business as the ‘bark’ — is very, very dark because it picks up so much smoke over that period of time.”

“They are the most tender thing in the world,” he said. “Everyone knows how tasty they are, so they go quick.”

Cooking time for meats is 90 minutes to 22 hours, with chicken on the low end and the pork butts and burnt ends on the upper ends. Long-hour meats are put in the smokers at both locations one day and taken out the next.

Which is why the job of “pit master” is so critical.