A patriotic, all American, unifying meal: BBQ

I don’t want to bum you out, but in 17 days, if the year were normal, a Griz-Bobcat game and all its hoopla would be energizing Missoula.
Normally, that would mean tailgating. Brats. Burgers. Chili. Nachos. BBQ.
BBQ? Football, a fresh roll, pulled pork, maybe some ribs. Mmmm.
OK, maybe there’s no Brawl of the Wild this crazy year, but there’s football on TV — and barbecue from your favorite pit master someplace in your town.
Many in Missoula find theirs at The Notorious P.I.G., a homegrown barbecue joint with two locations. The downtown flagship restaurant turned 5 in April; the southside spot turns 2 in February 2021.
Yes, summer is the biggest season for barbecue — that’s when the restaurants are swamped. But fall and winter are just-right times for pulled pork or ribs or smoked turkey too. Nothing like a chill in the air to make meat cooked slow and low taste extra hearty.
The Notorious P.I.G. owner Burke Holmes tells a classic Montana love story: Born in St. Louis, Missouri, he came at age 8 with his dad to fish in Montana, and he was hooked. He came back to become a fishing guide, then graduated from the University of Montana. But then, what next? How to stay in Montana and make a living?
“When you grow up in the South, BBQ is everywhere. You eat it all the time,” he said. “When you move away, you realize it isn’t on every corner.” He missed the BBQ of his youth and wanted to bring it to Montana.
He spent a year learning the trade at Bogart’s Smokehouse and Pappy’s Smokehouse in St. Louis. “I learned from a guy named Skip Steele, who is kind of a legend in the BBQ world. He took me under his wing and gave me the what-for of how to cook BBQ,” Holmes said.
Then Holmes opened The Notorious P.I.G. It has grown and morphed into its own, Missoula, Montana-style BBQ.
“When you think about BBQ, you think about all the regional flairs … Texas barbecue, Kansas City barbecue, St. Louis and the Carolinas and Memphis (barbecues),” he said. “It’s easy to get bogged down in and being a slave to the word ‘authentic.’ Early on I was fortunate to realize I don’t know how to define that, and playing by someone else’s rules that I can’t define isn’t a good way to run a restaurant.
“What we believe is ‘authentic’ is taking the time to focus on meat and smoke and spices. If we spend our time and focus on the fundamentals, that is authentic to us.”
“If you’re asking what makes us Montana,” he said, “it is that really, really good people who have chosen to live in Montana make BBQ that we really believe in. That’s what makes us Montana.”
Here are a few things I learned from visiting both The Notorious P.I.G. spots and talking with Holmes and his friendly staff:
• The menu is not huge but has something for all palates: pork, beef, sausages, ribs, turkey, tri-tip. One new addition: chicken brined in sweet tea.
• Surprise specials pop up, depending on the culinary imaginations of the staff and pit masters that day.
• Yes, the “Old Joe Platter” ($56 for a full slab of ribs, three sandwiches, four sides) is named after someone, a character from Holmes’ St. Louis days.
• Both locations have a fair amount of thrift-store kitsch: old Montana license plates, a portrait of a fringed-jacketed Buffalo Bill Cody Bill, a vintage paint-by-number of ducks, collections of decorative pigs, with and without wings.
• The Southside location has a familiar look: It’s a converted Jiffy Lube. There’s an homage to that past with a “jiffyque” sign on one wall. It fits: You do get your barbe(que) in a jiff at the restaurant.
• All sauces and most sides are made in-house. The potato salad has a deviled-egg dressing that gives it a different flavor; the coleslaw has a sweet-and-tart flavor that comes from apples and a vinegar-mayonnaise dressing; the baked beans are slow-cooked under the meat to catch some of the drippings.
• The Notorious P.I.G. does have an association with the 1990s rapper Notorious B.I.G. Holmes said he read a forward in an old cookbook that mentioned BBQ and dreams — and that reminded him of lyrics from a Biggie song. A restaurant name was born.
One of the most popular menu items: burnt ends. They aren’t, actually, burned. And they sell out early for a reason.
“It is more of a supply issue,” Holmes said. “Burnt ends are the fatty part of the brisket … you cannot just buy that cut of meat. They come as part of a whole brisket: For every brisket you cook, you only get a couple of pounds of burnt ends. They are cooked for 20 to 22 hours, so the outside — what we know in the business as the ‘bark’ — is very, very dark because it picks up so much smoke over that period of time.”
“They are the most tender thing in the world,” he said. “Everyone knows how tasty they are, so they go quick.”
Cooking time for meats is 90 minutes to 22 hours, with chicken on the low end and the pork butts and burnt ends on the upper ends. Long-hour meats are put in the smokers at both locations one day and taken out the next.
Which is why the job of “pit master” is so critical.
“If you don’t get up with your alarm clock and you aren’t there to pull food off that has been cooking all night, or put food in for that afternoon, about eight or nine people don’t have a job that day,” Holmes said.
Customers wouldn’t be happy, either.
“That position comes with a ton of responsibility,” he stressed.
The pandemic has meant a lot of anguish for restaurants, from shortages of cleaning supplies, meat, paper goods, canning jars and various ingredients to reduced-capacity seating to mask-mandates to employee health. “It wasn’t just us,” Holmes said. “Every industry in the world has had to adapt. I’m so proud of how the staff, the managers and the general managers have handled this. It’s been very trying, exhausting. But they have remained resolute and positive. It’s been incredibly humbling.”
BBQ remains a unifying force in a very weird time.
“The cool thing about BBQ is that everyone eats it, from infants to your 95-year-old grandma,” Holmes said. “It’s Americana. People do road trips for BBQ. I can’t think of them doing road trips for anything else.”
Mea Andrews is a retired Missoulian reporter and editor whose foods column appears twice a month. Reach her at meaandrews406@gmail.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.