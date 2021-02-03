A gluten-free Chocolate Almond Truffle Cake for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is especially special this year. No candle-lit romantic dinners for two in a restaurant. Why not celebrate it anyway — as a family. And with this stunning chocolate truffle torte. Oh, by the way, it’s also gluten free.
This dessert has three components: cake, icing and chocolate truffles. Yes, truffles. Making these chocolate treats are super easy, and the recipe here will give you about 30: 12 to decorate the cake and the rest to just eat. You can make the truffles a day or two ahead and they’ll keep just fine at room temperature or in the fridge.
The cake is gluten-free because there’s no wheat in it. Almond meal gives the cake the structure it needs. And for that matter, if you have a nut grinder, you could substitute pecans, macadamia nuts or toasted hazelnuts.
The cake rises from the magic of beaten egg whites. There’s no baking powder or baking soda in the batter. For maximum lift, the beaten whites are folded into the chocolate and nuts gently to deflate the whites as little as possible. Because it’s winter and kitchens may be colder than usual, chocolate batters tend to harden quickly, making it impossible to incorporate egg whites correctly. But there’s a solution!
When this happened to me, I put hot tap water into a roasting pan and set my mixing bowl into it. After a minute or so, I stirred the chocolate nut batter with a spoon until it softened and seemed eager to welcome my beaten egg whites. To be safe, I suggest softening the chocolate batter before you beat your whites.
The icing is easy peasy. Just make sure the butter is softened, and it will beat up smooth and creamy in no time with a hand-held electric mixer.
Chocolate Almond Truffle Cake
Makes 12 portions
You can make the cake and truffles a day ahead. Or even make the cake and freeze it a week ahead. Thaw and ice the cake the day you plan to serve it.
For the Cake
6 ounces almond meal or almond flour
4 ounces semisweet chocolate (about 60% cocoa), chopped (do not use morsels!)
2 ounces unsweetened chocolate (100% cocoa)
3/4 cup sugar
6 ounces (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter
6 large eggs, separated
1 large egg yolk
2 teaspoons vanilla
Pinch of salt
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
For the Truffles
6 ounces bittersweet chocolate (70 to 72% cocoa), chopped
1⁄2 cup heavy cream
Unsweetened cocoa powder
For the Icing
6 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate (60 to 72% cocoa)
1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter
1 large egg yolk
1 tablespoon rum or 2 teaspoons vanilla
1. To make the cake, toast the almond meal or almond flour in a heavy medium skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly, until golden brown and fragrant. This will take a few minutes. You should get a lovely aroma of toasted almonds. Transfer to a bowl and cool completely.
2. Adjust a rack one-third up in the oven and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9-inch spring form pan and line the bottom with a round of baking-pan liner or waxed paper cut to fit. Butter the paper. Dust the pan all over with unsweetened cocoa powder.
3. Place the chocolate in a small saucepan. Heat about 1 inch of water in a medium skillet over moderate heat. When the water come to the simmer, set the saucepan in the skillet, cover loosely with a paper towel or small plate, and wait a few minutes until the chocolate is partially melted. Then uncover and stir with a small whisk or heatproof silicone spatula until the chocolate is just melted and smooth. Remove the pan from the water and set aside until chocolate is tepid or at room temperature.
4. In a stand electric mixer, beat the butter with the paddle attachment until soft and smooth. While beating on medium speed, gradually add 1/2 cup of the sugar (reserve the remaining 1⁄4 cup sugar) and the vanilla and beat to combine. Scrape the bowl and beater and beat five minutes on medium-high speed. Stop to scrape the bowl and beater twice. On low speed, add the seven egg yolks, one at a time, beating until smooth after each. On low speed add the chocolate and beat on medium speed until completely incorporated. Then add the almonds and beat on low until incorporated. Scrape the bowl and beater as necessary to keep the batter smooth.
5. For the egg whites. If you don’t have an additional bowl for the mixer, transfer the chocolate mixture to any other large bowl. Wash the bowl and beaters in hot soapy water. Dry them and they’re ready to for the egg whites.
6. NOTE: Before you beat the whites, check on the chocolate/almond mixture. It must be smooth and thick and capable of having beaten egg whites folded into it. If it is solid because your kitchen is cold, set the bowl into a pan of hot tap water and stir occasionally until the chocolate has softened and is no longer solidified. Keep the bowl in the water while you beat the whites.
7. Beat the egg whites with the salt and lemon juice, starting on low speed and increasing it gradually. When the whites barely hold a soft shape, reduce the speed a bit and gradually add the remaining 1⁄4 cup sugar about a tablespoon at a time. Then, on medium high speed, continue to beat until the whites hold a straight point that curls slightly at the tip when the beaters are slowly raised. Do not overbeat. The whites should look creamy and hold a shape. When you tip the bowl the whites should not slide around in it.
8. Stir a large spoonful of the whites into the chocolate batter to lighten it a bit. Then, in three additions, very gently fold in the remaining whites. You’ll see traces of whites after the first two additions. Do not fold thoroughly until the last addition and do not handle more than necessary. Scrape the thick batter into the prepared pan. Rotate the pan briskly in order to level the batter.
9. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees and then reduce temperature to 325 degrees and continue to bake for an additional 30 minutes (total baking time is 60 minutes). Do not overbake; the cake should remain soft and moist in the center. (The top might crack a bit; it’s OK.)
10. Cool the cake completely in its pan on a wire rack. Unclasp and remove the side of the pan. The cake will have sunk a little in the middle; the sides will be a little higher. Use a long, thin, sharp knife and level the top. Brush away loose crumbs. Place a rack or a small board over the cake and carefully invert. Remove the bottom of the pan and the paper lining.
11.The cake is now upside down; this is the way it will be iced. With a large, wide spatula, carefully transfer the cake to a cake plate. Tuck four strips of wax paper (each about 3” x 12”) under the edges of the cake in a square pattern; check to be sure that the cake is touching the paper all around (in order to keep the icing off the plate when you ice the cake). If you have a cake decorating turntable or a lazy Susan, place the cake plate on it.
12. To make the truffles, put the chocolate into a medium bowl. Heat the cream in a small saucepan over medium heat until it just comes to the boil. Immediately pour the cream over the chocolate and do not disturb it for five minutes. Stir the chocolate and cream together with a whisk until smooth and scrape it into a medium bowl. Refrigerate, stirring every 15 minutes, until the chocolate has thickened enough to hold its shape in a teaspoon. If the chocolate has solidified, set the bowl into a pan of hot water and stir to soften it. Spread about a cup of unsweetened cocoa onto a sheet of waxed paper, and place five or six small spoonfuls (about 3/4-inch diameter) of the truffle mixture onto the cocoa. With your fingers, toss the truffles around in the cocoa to coat completely and set them aside on a plate. Repeat with remaining truffle mixture. You’ll wind up with about 30 truffles. Set aside 12 to decorate the cake and refrigerate the remaining truffles. Bring refrigerated truffles to room temperature before serving.
13. To make the icing, melt the chocolate in a small saucepan set into a skillet with hot water over medium heat. Set the saucepan aside until the chocolate has cooled. In a medium bowl, beat the butter with a hand-held electric mixer until smooth. Beat in the egg yolk then the melted chocolate and rum or vanilla. Beat on high speed for a few seconds until smooth. Scrape all the icing on top of the cake. Spread it over the top and sides with a metal spatula. Arrange 12 truffles on top, one to a portion. Remove wax paper strips by tugging on the narrow ends. Your cake platter will be clean. Let stand at room temperature until serving time.
14.This cake is wonderful all by itself. Or place a spoonful of lightly sweetened whipped cream next to each portion and dust with a little cocoa.
