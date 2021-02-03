A gluten-free Chocolate Almond Truffle Cake for Valentine’s Day

12. To make the truffles, put the chocolate into a medium bowl. Heat the cream in a small saucepan over medium heat until it just comes to the boil. Immediately pour the cream over the chocolate and do not disturb it for five minutes. Stir the chocolate and cream together with a whisk until smooth and scrape it into a medium bowl. Refrigerate, stirring every 15 minutes, until the chocolate has thickened enough to hold its shape in a teaspoon. If the chocolate has solidified, set the bowl into a pan of hot water and stir to soften it. Spread about a cup of unsweetened cocoa onto a sheet of waxed paper, and place five or six small spoonfuls (about 3/4-inch diameter) of the truffle mixture onto the cocoa. With your fingers, toss the truffles around in the cocoa to coat completely and set them aside on a plate. Repeat with remaining truffle mixture. You’ll wind up with about 30 truffles. Set aside 12 to decorate the cake and refrigerate the remaining truffles. Bring refrigerated truffles to room temperature before serving.