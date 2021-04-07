A Glimpse of Montana’s Mining History at the Legal Tender Pub & Bistro

In the role of both general manager and head chef is Charles “Rusty” James. Rusty, originally from Oklahoma, has over 30 years of “on-the-job” restaurant experience. Rusty chuckles when he says, “I don’t consider myself a chef, but everyone else does.” He managed the Brewhouse for 15 years and was involved with the Fusion Grill as a partner for five years. He joined the team at the Legal Tender in January 2017. By February, Rusty had reshaped the menu with his recipes, which he describes as upscale casual. “Presentation and flavor are key to what comes out of my kitchen, with 99% of the choices made from scratch," Rusty says with a sense of pride.

In terms of the atmosphere and the food, Rusty reveals, “I want to be everything to everybody, from the high schooler on a prom date to the person celebrating a 60th birthday.” His extensive menu reflects this goal. The restaurant is best known for its steaks, with a favorite being the whiskey steak, using a sauce of Rusty’s creation. The chicken fried steak catches my attention, one of my favorite foods. The menu describes it as certified Angus beef baseball cut sirloin pounded out and lightly breaded, fried crisp and topped with creamy sausage gravy. I make a mental note to try this on my next visit to the Legal Tender.