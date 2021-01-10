Fifth-graders to benefit from Archives’ online educational program

The curriculum director can’t wait to have the program implemented and plans are underway to utilize it during this second semester.

“There is no history quite like Butte history,” said O’Neill. “Hopefully the kids will learn what a special place we live in.”

As an added bonus, the program also includes a virtual tour of the Archives’ reading room and all that it houses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jaap said the tour was added “so students can still get an idea of what an Archives is and some of the things that can be found in an archive.”

The project took approximately six months from start to finish. Archives staff met with retired East Middle School principal Larry Driscoll to choose the subjects. A summer intern was then hired to scan many of the archival materials and worksheets. Staff then pitched in to complete the project.

Students can also learn about the men and women who helped shape Butte, including Copper Kings W.A. Clark, Marcus Daly, and F. Augustus Heinze, acclaimed author Mary MacLane, and early-day Butte physician Dr. Caroline McGill.

There are also “lessons to be learned” from 1959, including the months-long miners’ strike and the Hebgen Lake Earthquake.