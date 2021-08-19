Daly and Clark: Our contrasting copper kings

The two men most responsible for the Mining City’s early growth were Copper Kings Marcus Daly and William A. Clark.

The shrewd businessmen were fierce rivals until Daly’s death in 1900. While both had the Midas touch, the men had sharply contrasting backgrounds, and they clashed politically time and time again. And the self-made millionaires were polar opposites in other ways as well.

Clark was the elder by nearly three years. Daly, an Irish immigrant from County Cavan, was just 4 years old when the potato famine began to ravage his homeland. He was Catholic; Clark, a Presbyterian, was a Pennsylvania native. Daly was the youngest of 11 children; Clark had nine siblings and was the oldest son.

Daly had negligible education and sold newspapers when he first came to the United States. Clark was well-educated. He was a teacher and studying to be a lawyer when he decided to move out West.