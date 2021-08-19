Daly and Clark: Our contrasting copper kings

The two men most responsible for the Mining City’s early growth were Copper Kings Marcus Daly and William A. Clark.
The shrewd businessmen were fierce rivals until Daly’s death in 1900. While both had the Midas touch, the men had sharply contrasting backgrounds, and they clashed politically time and time again. And the self-made millionaires were polar opposites in other ways as well.
Clark was the elder by nearly three years. Daly, an Irish immigrant from County Cavan, was just 4 years old when the potato famine began to ravage his homeland. He was Catholic; Clark, a Presbyterian, was a Pennsylvania native. Daly was the youngest of 11 children; Clark had nine siblings and was the oldest son.
Daly had negligible education and sold newspapers when he first came to the United States. Clark was well-educated. He was a teacher and studying to be a lawyer when he decided to move out West.
Clark first came to Montana around 1863; Daly arrived nine years later. Both men eventually became newspaper owners — Clark owned the Butte Miner; Daly founded the Anaconda Standard. Both papers were essentially mouthpieces for their differing political and business views. The Anaconda Standard was considered one of the premier newspapers of its time. Daly was quick to stay ahead of the game. He spent thousands to produce color pages and hire staff artists, many from the New York Herald.
They also had differing lifestyles — Daly’s two-story brick Butte home was decidedly unpretentious. The Clark Mansion’s lavish exterior was overshadowed by the decadent interior décor.
There is much more to learn about the two men who were instrumental in putting Butte on the map:
- Marcus Daly and his wife, Margaret, had four children. Margaret “Madge” and Mary “Molly” were born in Ophir, Utah; Marcus and Hattie were born in Butte. Clark had seven children with his first wife, Katherine, and two with his second wife, Anna — Andree and Huguette.
- When Copper King Marcus Daly wed Margaret Evans in 1872, he was 30 and she was just 18. In contrast, 39 years separated Copper King W.A. Clark and his second wife. Clark reputedly married his ward, Anna Eugenia La Chapelle, in 1901; he was 62 and she was 23.
- In 1911, Daly’s oldest daughter, Margaret, collapsed while visiting her mother in Hamilton. The high altitude was blamed for her sudden illness, and Margaret was quickly put on a train back to New York to recover. She died one day after arriving in New York. The mother of two young girls, 8 and 3, was 37 years old.
- By 1895, Daly decided to combine his immense mining holdings and form the Anaconda Copper Co. He was the company’s first president.
- Anna’s parents, Pierre and Philomine La Chapelle, are buried at Butte’s St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
- Mark Twain was not, by any stretch of the imagination, a big fan of Clark. In fact, the famous novelist and humorist once said of the Copper King — "He is as rotten a human being as can be found anywhere under the flag. He is a shame to the American nation, and no one has helped send him to the Senate who did not know that his proper place was the penitentiary, with a chain and ball on his legs. To my mind he is the most disgusting creature that the republic has produced since Tweed's time."
- Surprisingly, Clark and Daly were related by marriage. Clark’s younger brother, J. Ross Clark, married Miriam, sister to Marcus Daly’s wife, Margaret. J. Ross and Miriam’s son, Walter, went down with the Titanic.
- Clark was born Jan. 8, 1839, and was 86 when he died March 2, 1925. His youngest child, Huguette Clark, was born June 9, 1906, and was 16 days shy of her 105th birthday when she died May 24, 2011. From the time of Clark’s birth, which was long before the Civil War, to his daughter’s death in 2011, 172 years had passed.
- During Clark and his daughter, Huguette’s lifetimes, 37 of the 44 U.S. presidents held office.
- November was an unlucky time of year in the Daly household. Daly, 58, died in November 1900; his only son, Marcus, was 48 when he died in November 1930; and his grandson, Marcus III, died at the age of 50 in November 1970.
- In September 1898 a decision was reached to begin construction on the Paul Clark Home. The home was built in memory of Clark’s son who died at the age of 16.
- What a bargain! Daly’s Butte home was, at one time, located at 130 W. Quartz St. At present, the brick structure’s address is 131 W. Copper. On June 26, 1909, the home was sold at a sheriff’s sale for $10. According to the Inflation Calculator, that amount is around $260 in today’s market. That was a screaming deal 107 years ago.
- It took approximately 13 years to complete Clark’s New York mansion — at a cost of $7 million. Today, that cost would be more than $168 million. The over-the-top estate was six stories and had more than 100 rooms. But it was demolished some 25 years later.
- By 1890, Clark reportedly owned more than 40 Butte mines.
- The only Montana horse to win the prestigious Belmont Stakes was Scottish Chieftain in 1897. The stallion was owned by Daly. The horse won the race, at that time a mile and three furlongs (it's now a mile and a half), with a time of 2:23-1/4, and its jockey was J. Scherrer.
- Clark may have given the Mining City the Columbia Gardens, but Daly is the only Copper King to have been immortalized with a statue.
- Following Daly’s death, leading the charge to have the Copper King honored with a statue was the founder of Hennessy’s, Daniel Hennessy. Daly was a financial backer for Hennessy, when the Butte businessman moved and expanded his department store.
- Augustus Saint-Gaudens, who was commissioned to sculpt a statue of Marcus Daly, is considered, even by today’s standards, one of America’s best sculptors. His monuments also include the Sherman Monument in New York, the Adams Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Shaw Memorial in Boston. In addition, President Theodore Roosevelt commissioned the artist to design coins, which included the $20 “double eagle” gold piece and the $10 “Indian Head” gold eagle. Today, collectors will pay millions for his rare “double eagle” coin.
- Clark definitely had the Midas touch. He, along with his younger brother, J. Ross, founded the San Pedro, Los Angeles & Salt Lake Railroad. The railroad helped to establish the city of Las Vegas. To honor the man, the area surrounding Las Vegas was named Clark County.
- Clark’s son and namesake, William A. Clark Jr., was the founder of the prestigious Los Angeles Philharmonic. In addition, he helped to finance the construction of the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater.
- In memory of his father, Clark also donated his rare book collection to UCLA, which is housed in the William Andrews Clark Memorial Library. The collection included works from Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, Chaucer and Oscar Wilde. When he died in 1934, he also bequeathed the university $1.5 million. That amount is the equivalent of nearly $27 million in today's dollars.
- Long before his death in 1934, Clark Jr. hired an architect to design a mausoleum to be used as a final resting place for him and his family members. Located at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the completed project cost more than $500,000. In today’s world, it would be built at a cost of nearly $6.7 million.
- Daly was honored again in World War II, when a U.S. liberty ship was named after him. The SS Marcus Daly was completed Aug. 5, 1943, at the Kaiser Shipyards in Richmond, California, and participated in one of the most important Pacific Theater campaigns — the Battle of Leyte Gulf, which took place Oct. 23-26, 1944. Less than six weeks later, the ship was hit by a kamikaze, killing or wounding more than 200 men. The crew was later awarded the Gallant Ship Award Citation. Eventually, the vessel was repaired, but was later scrapped in 1968.
- In 1989, Daly was inducted into the National Mining Hall of Fame in Leadville, Colo. Clark’s induction was held the following year.
- One other Clark daughter lived a long life as well. Huguette's half-sister, Katherine Stauffer Clark Morris, died in 1974, less than a year before she would have turned 100.
- Daly’s daughter, Mary, was married to James W. Gerard, who had served as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany. He and Mary had no children, and referred to his wife as “my small but tactful family of one.”
- Both Daly and Clark died in New York City, and both are buried there. When Daly died in 1900, it was reported that his Montana assets were upwards of $75 million. Twenty-five years later, when Clark passed away, his net worth was estimated at $150 million.