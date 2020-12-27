Columbia Gardens roller coaster car restored to its former glory

You think it’s been all gloom and doom this year? Well yeah, it’s definitely been a tough year but there have been some bright spots.

One of those bright spots can be found at the Spirit of Columbia Gardens, where now on display is one of the 10 original cars of 1906 used to bring thrill seekers up and down the roller coaster at the Columbia Gardens.

The restoration was done by Henry Hislop and the finished product is nothing short of phenomenal.

In the early 1980s, Rick Griffith acquired the dilapidated car through an auction with full intentions to restore it.

“Me and my son Bryan were going to do it together,” said Griffith.

Time passed quickly though and a full-time job at the Bert Mooney Airport put the restoration on hold.

Some years ago, while at Griffith’s home, Hislop spotted the car and wanted to restore it. From time to time over the years, he would continue to inquire about it.

“I finally said to Henry, who had a plan, let’s do it,” said Griffith.

Just getting it to Hislop’s workshop, where he would work on it, was a task.