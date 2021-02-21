Butte stories endless, oftentimes surprising

The following year, a megaphone was added to the “See Butte” car so passengers wouldn’t miss a word during the tour. According to a Butte Miner account, the “spieler,” with a megaphone nearby was primed with several interesting facts about the Mining City to share with others during the tour. By the way, if you are wondering what a “spieler” is, it was just a fancier name for public speaker.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Butte officials, led by A.H. Heilbronner, put out their first tourist guide 112 years ago. The pamphlet was published to encourage people to discover what Butte had to offer. “Butte is an ideal summer resort,” it was reported, “and a fine place to live in winter.” The population was growing, with an estimated 76,000 living in the mining camp, and there were 26 public and parochial schools, along with 62 churches.

Everyone deserved a second chance. At least that’s what County Superintendent Margaret Hogan thought in 1910. She held an “emergency” examination to all those who failed their last test. There was a reason for this second chance. A passing grade was needed to advance to high school.

It was a banner year in 1912 as the Butte mines had produced more than 320 million pounds of copper.