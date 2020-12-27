Butte men fondly recall Columbia Gardens

The turn of the last century brought an increased popularity all across America to the amusement park ride — the roller coaster.

Not to be outdone, Copper King W.A. Clark got on the band wagon and introduced the Columbia Gardens’ newest feature, the roller coaster, 114 years ago.

The three-tiered ride went over big with Butte residents and soon became a favorite.

Approximately 1,760 feet in length, two of its three tracks were shaped like an eight.

A reporter for the Butte Miner was one of the first to take a “ride on the wild side.” He wrote, “To say the least, a ride down the coaster is an exhilarating experience, and after a trial or two even the most timid get to like it.”

Two months later, it was reported that “the shouts of delight which emanated from that portion of the grounds was significant of the pleasure which was being reaped by the merry pleasure seekers as they sped over the course and down the steep inclines.”

Due to some injuries to passengers, a new and improved roller coaster came less than 10 years later. The ride was now just two tiers, but was longer in length and had steeper dips.