Butte men fondly recall Columbia Gardens

The turn of the last century brought an increased popularity all across America to the amusement park ride — the roller coaster.
Not to be outdone, Copper King W.A. Clark got on the band wagon and introduced the Columbia Gardens’ newest feature, the roller coaster, 114 years ago.
The three-tiered ride went over big with Butte residents and soon became a favorite.
Approximately 1,760 feet in length, two of its three tracks were shaped like an eight.
A reporter for the Butte Miner was one of the first to take a “ride on the wild side.” He wrote, “To say the least, a ride down the coaster is an exhilarating experience, and after a trial or two even the most timid get to like it.”
Two months later, it was reported that “the shouts of delight which emanated from that portion of the grounds was significant of the pleasure which was being reaped by the merry pleasure seekers as they sped over the course and down the steep inclines.”
Due to some injuries to passengers, a new and improved roller coaster came less than 10 years later. The ride was now just two tiers, but was longer in length and had steeper dips.
Those dips, among other things are what Ed Curran, Jim Ayres, Rick Griffith and Henry Hislop remember most about that particular Columbia Gardens’ ride.
Hislop had a fondness for the roller coaster, but enjoyed everything the park had to offer.
“I loved it all,” he said.
Whenever thoughts turn to the Gardens, Griffith has vivid memories of the roller coaster, the bi-planes and the carousel, but can’t help but fondly recall one particular park fixture.
“When I think of the Gardens, I think about Frank “Paneek” Panisko,” said Griffith. “He was always there.”
Panisko ran the always-popular Paneek’s Carnival Emporium, which was housed on the park’s famed boardwalk.
The boardwalk was a favorite of Ayres, mainly because popcorn was his thing.
“Although,” he said, “I really really liked the roller coaster, too.”
As for Curran, he spent his day at the playground, playing on the slides and cowboy swings.
It was when night was closing in he would divide his money on the roller coaster and bi-planes.
“It was a lot to decide,” laughed Curran.
Curran, Ayres, Griffith and Hislop grew up enjoying all what the Gardens had offer, including the roller coaster.
That all came to an end just after Labor Day 1973, when the park’s doors closed, never to reopen.