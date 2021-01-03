Butte man publishes book devoted to 'The Cabbage Patch'

Sorich had the background to get the job done.

The Butte man is a 2001 graduate of Butte High School, and in 2006, earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Montana.

Since his graduation, Sorich worked at several newspapers, and as a freelancer, has written a number of magazine articles. The pandemic brought him back to Butte to work as an advertising designer for The Montana Standard.

During his down time, what started out as another magazine article turned into a full-fledged book.

“I ended up with so many fascinating stories that a book made more sense,” Sorich said.

One of the surprises from his research — not unlike the tough neighborhood of the Cabbage Patch — was that there were some tough women in Butte’s early days.

“The more research I did helped me realize you had to be tough to survive in that era,” he explained.

One of these tough women was queen of the Cabbage Patch, Rose Lawrence, who was involved in a few shootings in her lifetime.

“I found her to be the most fascinating,” said Sorich.