Butte man publishes book devoted to 'The Cabbage Patch'

Jacob “Jake” Sorich has always been fascinated with Butte history, particularly the once-colorful section of Butte known as the Cabbage Patch.
For decades, the neighborhood was a true melting pot with just about every ethnicity represented.
Located on Butte’s east side, this area was filled with numerous one, two, and three-room wooden shacks. It was razed in 1940 to make way for a new housing development, Silver Bow Homes.
Oddly enough, no book has ever devoted its entire content to this historic neighborhood. Gone for more than 80 years now, it certainly had a well-deserved “rough and tumble” reputation. It also had its softer side.
Sorich wrote about both in his recently published book, “The Cabbage Patch.” He hopes to write more.
“Of course there was plenty of trouble,” explained Sorich, “but it was also a community where everyone appreciated each other.”
Sorich utilized newspaperarchives.com extensively while writing the book. Numerous articles about the infamous area could be found in the Butte Miner, The Anaconda Standard, the Butte Inter Mountain and The Montana Standard wrote.
“There is so much information out there on the Cabbage Patch,” said Sorich. “This was a story that really needed to be told.”
Sorich had the background to get the job done.
The Butte man is a 2001 graduate of Butte High School, and in 2006, earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Montana.
Since his graduation, Sorich worked at several newspapers, and as a freelancer, has written a number of magazine articles. The pandemic brought him back to Butte to work as an advertising designer for The Montana Standard.
During his down time, what started out as another magazine article turned into a full-fledged book.
“I ended up with so many fascinating stories that a book made more sense,” Sorich said.
One of the surprises from his research — not unlike the tough neighborhood of the Cabbage Patch — was that there were some tough women in Butte’s early days.
“The more research I did helped me realize you had to be tough to survive in that era,” he explained.
One of these tough women was queen of the Cabbage Patch, Rose Lawrence, who was involved in a few shootings in her lifetime.
“I found her to be the most fascinating,” said Sorich.
A second printing of “The Cabbage Patch” is planned with additional chapters.
“Lots of people grew up in the Cabbage Patch and stories have been passed down,” said Sorich, who plans to include them in the second edition.
Beyond that, Sorich doesn’t know what his next project will be.
Butte during Prohibition greatly interests him.
“All of the crazy crime that was happening,” explained Sorich. “It seems to be one of Butte’s most interesting eras.”