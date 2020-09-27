Birthday cards wanted for area centenarian

Former Harrison and Avon resident Blanche Almendinger will celebrate her 100th birthday on Oct. 15. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent a celebration. However, her family is hoping she will receive 100 birthday cards — no gifts — to make her birthday special. Send cards to P.O. Box 3, Alberton, MT 59820.
As a teenager Blanche moved to Harrison with her parents, Kapie and Agnes May, when they purchased a ranch in the area. It was here that she met and married David Almendinger in 1939.
While living in Harrison, Blanche was elected the city judge. The story is that one day several cowboys were imbibing at the local bar, and as one was leaving he threw a beer can out his pickup window. The police stopped him and issued a littering ticket. He pleaded guilty before the petite, cool-headed judge who ordered him to find a stick, put a nail on the end of it and pick up all the trash in town. The cowboy did what he was told to do, but was red-faced when his buddies honked and waved as they drove by!
David and Blanche had a woodworking shop while living there making cabinets, furnishings and other items from cedar wood — and especially enjoyed making cedar chests of various sizes. The couple went fishing almost every day — a pastime they enjoyed throughout their lives.
The family moved to Avon, northeast of Deer Lodge, in 1947, where David worked at the Luke and Graveley phosphate mines.
They had five children — two girls and three boys, and Ray Brander of Avon remembers that Blanche kept and eye on her kids and the other 10 kids — Brander, Cook and Young — who lived in the northwest corner of the small town. He recalled that she never got flustered or upset.
“She is a wonderful woman,” Brander said. “She was a good cook and made elk and deer meat dishes that were so good the whole town wanted to eat them.”
The Almendingers lost their two oldest children as teenagers while living in Avon, and two sons died later. In 1962, after David was seriously injured in the mine, they moved back to Harrison. He died in 1997.
For the past five years Blanche has resided with her daughter, Wilma ‘Willy’ in Alberton.
Blanche is known for her dry sense of humor, and loves to play pinochle (but can’t since the pandemic has prevented the weekly gatherings), enjoys reading and doing crossword puzzles. Willy said her mother exercises and gets around pretty good for someone who is going to celebrate her 100th birthday.
