Birthday cards wanted for area centenarian

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Harrison and Avon resident Blanche Almendinger will celebrate her 100th birthday on Oct. 15. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent a celebration. However, her family is hoping she will receive 100 birthday cards — no gifts — to make her birthday special. Send cards to P.O. Box 3, Alberton, MT 59820.

As a teenager Blanche moved to Harrison with her parents, Kapie and Agnes May, when they purchased a ranch in the area. It was here that she met and married David Almendinger in 1939.

While living in Harrison, Blanche was elected the city judge. The story is that one day several cowboys were imbibing at the local bar, and as one was leaving he threw a beer can out his pickup window. The police stopped him and issued a littering ticket. He pleaded guilty before the petite, cool-headed judge who ordered him to find a stick, put a nail on the end of it and pick up all the trash in town. The cowboy did what he was told to do, but was red-faced when his buddies honked and waved as they drove by!

David and Blanche had a woodworking shop while living there making cabinets, furnishings and other items from cedar wood — and especially enjoyed making cedar chests of various sizes. The couple went fishing almost every day — a pastime they enjoyed throughout their lives.