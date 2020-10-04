And now a word from one of our founders ... Marcus Daly sets record straight

I am glad that the false reports circulated in Butte while the experts were there did not interfere with the deal. If these reports had been delivered, the results would have been very unfortunate, owing to conditions of the sale which I do not care to take the trouble to mention, even if I felt at liberty to do so. I never have been able to understand why these reports were kept up. I mean that I cannot see any motive for selling us all out of gossip and packing our trunks for us to leave. I am not so childish as to imagine that there are people my acquaintances who want to hurry me out of Montana. If there are such people, I shall be obliged to disappoint them, because I did not come to Butte to make some money and then go away telling everybody that Montana is not fit to live in. I wouldn’t wonder if I am found working right along in the old way long after some of those who have “advertised me out” have left Montana.