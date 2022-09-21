A look back: Big celebrities visit Mining City over the years

Even from its early days, Butte residents loved to be entertained, and the applause, more often than not, echoed loudly throughout the crowd.

In the early 1890s, patrons could watch comedy as well as tragedy at Maguire’s Opera House, New Theater Comique, Renshaw Hall and Turnverein Hall.

By 1915, the number of theaters would more than triple.

The young mining town had a reputation for being a rough-and-tumble place. It also had a reputation for having the best entertainment to be found not only in Montana, but the Northwest.

Residents hungered for entertainment and their love for the arts was unsurpassed. Whether it be vaudevillian acts, staged plays, concerts, or when the circus came to town, they were loyal patrons and came out in droves to be entertained.

It didn’t hurt that theater owners were successful in bringing top-notch acts to town. That’s because the playhouses were first class and truly ornate. And, by the way, the town was happy to share.

Special trains were commonplace and would bring Anaconda, Helena, Great Falls and Bozeman residents to the Mining City.

Those theaters played host to some of the greatest entertainers to have ever graced the world stage, including Charlie Chaplin, Sarah Bernhardt, Al Jolson, Chauncey Olcott, Fannie Brice, Marion Anderson, Eddie Foy, Lillian Russell, George M. Cohan, Wallace Beery, John Philip Sousa, Harpo Marx, Billie Burke, Fred Astaire, Louis Armstrong and Ethel Barrymore.

Many entertainers made more than one trip to Butte, including one of the best known early-stage actresses, Sarah Bernhardt.

Affectionately called Divine Sarah, she made her Butte debut in 1891 and came back in 1906.

Bernhardt got a rather “chilly” reception on May 5, 1906, and not just because of her lackluster performance in “Camille” at the Holland skating rink.

The several hundred in attendance were literally shivering in their seats.

As a Butte Miner reporter explained, “Those is charge of the work of covering the ice rink structure into a theater evidently concluded Montana was in the belt of date palms and bananas.”

Billie Burke, who portrayed Glenda the Good Witch of the North in the 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz," performed several times in Butte.

Burke was the wife of Florenz Ziegfeld, who has been called "a creator of stars in the 1920s." She appeared at the Broadway Theater in such plays as "The Vinegar Tree," "Love Watches," and "Jerry."

Renowned actresses Lillian Russell and Ethel Barrymore also displayed their talents more than once in Butte.

Russell was one of the most beloved actresses and singers at the turn of the last century and made her first visit to Butte in 1907. She had this to say about Butte:

"Really, I don't see where all the people come from. It reminded me of some of Chicago's busiest streets. I always had been anxious to see Butte and never shall forget it."

Al Jolson, like Burke, also played exclusively at the Broadway in such shows as "The Honeymoon Express," "Dancing Around," and "Robinson Crusoe Jr."

Actor/dancer Fred Astaire tapped his way onto a Butte stage the first week of January 1909.

He performed in front of a packed crowd, along with his sister Adele, at the Orpheum Theatre.

Clark Gable was just part of a musical comedy troupe when he appeared at the Empress.

Surely the Butte audience could not have foreseen that Gable would later become one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws.

Some noted stars, including Chaplin and Eddie Foy, wrote about Butte in their autobiographies.

Chaplin, along with the rest of Fred Karno's Original London Pantomime Co., came to Butte five times to perform at the Empress and Majestic.

“Such cities as Cleveland, St. Louis, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Kansas City, Denver, Butte, Billings, throbbed with the dynamism of the future and I was imbued with it” wrote Chaplin in his book aptly titled “My Autobiography.”

Chaplin freely admitted in his book that he spent some time in Butte’s infamous red light district and looked back at that time with fondness.

He wrote — “Butte boasted of having the prettiest women of any red-light district in the West, and it was true. If one saw a pretty girl smartly dressed, one could rest assured she was from the red-light quarter, doing her shopping. Off duty looked neither right nor left and were most respectable. Years later, I argued with Somerset Maugham about his Sadie Thompson character in the play Rain. Jeanne Eagels dressed her rather grotesquely, as I remember, with spring-side boots. I told him that no harlot in Butte, Montana could make money if she dressed like that.”

The silent film star also shared — “I actually saw gunplay in the street, a fat old sheriff shooting at the heels of an escaped prisoner, who was eventually cornered in a blind alley without harm, fortunately.”

Foy, a world famous vaudevillian, was part of a two-man show in 1883.

He and Jim Thompson spent nearly a year in the Mining City, performing almost nightly. Their wages between the two were $75 per week.

In his book, “Clowning through Life,” Foy devoted a chapter to his time in the Mining City and painted a grim portrait of not only the young mining town’s appearance, but its character as well.

Foy’s first impression was not exactly complimentary as he described the town as “emphatically in the raw” and the “muddiest place he ever saw.” He was not too fond of the aroma either. “When the wind was right, the sulphurous fumes in the town were almost stifling,” he said.

His comments also give some insight into just how quickly Butte grew.

“The town contained several thousand inhabitants when we arrived, and hordes were coming every month,” Foy wrote.

He further explained, “Butte was in the raw in other ways, too. The new railroad had brought a horde of toughs to town — at least the old citizens claimed they weren’t there before — and robbery, theft, slugging and gun play were daily and nightly occurrences.”

Fanny Brice might not ring a bell to some, but the beloved comedian and singer was a star of stage and screen from the 1910s until her death in 1951. She also had a popular radio comedy series, “The Baby Snooks Show.”

Years after her death in 1951, a musical of Brice’s life, “Funny Girl,” hit the Broadway stage starring Barbra Streisand. Streisand would win an Oscar for her film portrayal of Brice in the 1968 movie of the same title. In 1975, Streisand would again play Brice in “Funny Lady.”

Television legend Vivian Vance, who played Lucille Ball’s side-kick in “I Love Lucy” and “The Lucy Show,” spent a good deal of time in Butte during the fall and winter of 1929.

A cast member with the Walter Cushman Players, the troupe was featured exclusively at the Broadway.

A reporter from The Montana Standard described the comedian as “a remarkably beautiful and striking blonde.”

Speaking of that red-haired comedian, Ball and her parents lived in Anaconda for a short time and spent some time in Butte as well.

In fact, for several years Ball referred to her birthplace as Butte, but she was actually born in Jamestown, New York.

Margy Reed was born in Butte on Aug. 27, 1916, but you might know her as comedic actress Martha Raye.

Raye’s parents, Peter and Maybelle Reed were vaudevillians performing in Butte when Raye came into this world.

Show business was in her blood and Raye went from child star to popular actress, singer and comedian. By the 1950s, she had her own television show.

But what Raye would be most remembered for was her unwavering commitment to the USO.

Joining in 1942, she traveled overseas during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, just to entertain American troops and sometimes honing in her past nursing skills, as well. She was so beloved that the Green Berets made her an honorary member.

More accolades were to come, including two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — one for television, the other for motion pictures.

In 1969, she received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards for her long-time USO commitment.

Fourteen years later, President Bill Clinton would present her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Even in death, Raye would be honored.

Entombed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in 1994, she was buried with full military honors and just as all those who have served, full military honors continued to be bestowed on her every Veterans Day.

Several men and women came to the Mining City early in their careers, including Vincent Gardenia.

Do you remember the movies “Bang the Drum Slowly,” (1973) and “Moonstruck” (1987)?

Gardenia was nominated for Oscars for his supporting roles in both movies.

In the sports drama "Bang the Drum Slowly,'' he played Dutch Schnell. Cosmo Castorini was his fatherly "Moonstruck'' character.

But as a young thespian, he was Lt. Gov. Grandet in a live performance of “Naughty Marietta,” at the Montana Theatre Feb. 10-11, 1945.

A Montana Standard reporter compared the comedic operetta to a “whiff of lavender from a packet of old letters” and described it as “a welcome relief from these days of wartime tragedy.”

Dozens of singers have performed from a variety of Butte locales, including the Columbia Gardens, the Butte Civic Center, and numerous theaters.

More than 2,000 people were in attendance when famous contralto Marian Anderson performed at the Butte Civic Center on March 6, 1953.

“Miss Anderson’s voice carried to every corner of the huge auditorium as she sang with apparent ease” a Montana Standard reporter wrote.

That was not the case on Feb. 6, 1975, when country music’s newest singing sensation, Tanya Tucker, came to the stage at the Butte Civic Center.

Apparently, her show did not go off without a hitch. The concert included a power outage and a bomb scare, both of which put everything on hold for a time.

An added headache — the delays made the fans a bit testy.

A Montana Standard reporter wrote, “If you cherish a smooth production … you probably would have been disappointed.”

Shows come and go, and most entertainers leave Butte with nary a glance.

Not so for Academy Award-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr., who stayed in Butte while “The Return of Lonesome Dove” was being filmed nearby.

The principal actor in the 1993 television movie received a hearty Butte welcome, so much so that when it was time for the cast and crew to pack their bags, Gossett paid for a half-page ad in The Montana Standard. It was short and to the point. “From the heart … Thank you Butte!"

The Montana Standard replied — “So long Lou … Come again anytime, your crew is welcome, too.”

Gossett was not the last entertainer to enjoy Butte’s hospitality, and just like movie sequels, more stories are in the works.

Next week’s Big Sky will focus on a Butte native who starred in numerous silent films. The following week will be a more in-depth look at the movies and TV shows filmed in the Mining City.

Because, after all, the “show must go on!”