A look back at celebrities in Butte: Centerville girl takes center stage

Daredevil Evel Knievel knew just what it was like to bask in the limelight. So did early-day author and actress Mary MacLane.

Novelist Myron Brinig had a successful career, as did female impersonator Julian Eltinge.

They are among an elite list of Butte men and woman who made names for themselves in the entertainment industry, and each enjoyed much more than 15 minutes of fame.

Add another name to that list — actress Kathlyn Williams, who was Hollywood royalty during the silent film era.

Williams starred in more than 175 silent films and her long-standing career eventually earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Not too shabby for a girl who grew up during Butte's pioneer days.

A Butte native, Kathleen Mabel Williams was born May 31, 1879 to Centerville residents and European immigrants, Joseph Edwin Williams and Mary (Boe) Williams.

The Williams family ran a boarding house in Centerville for a time, but according to an 1893 Butte City Directory, Joseph was one of the proprietors at Bennett & Williams, a saloon at 810 Main in Centerville.

Kathleen Williams was bitten by the acting bug at a young age and performed in the early 1890s under the name of “Little Miss Butte.” As a young woman, she joined a local repertory company and entertained at various church and social functions.

With the help of Butte theatrical manager Dick Sutton, she was later featured at his Union Family Theater, located on the corner of Park and Main streets.

“Miss Williams has excellent stage presence,” a Butte Miner reporter wrote on Aug. 18, 1900, “and a keen perception.”

Williams hoped to further her education at the prestigious Sargent School of Acting in New York City. The school would later change names and is now the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Sutton, who was instrumental in nurturing her career, wanted to make her dream a reality and hosted several benefit concerts.

As luck would have it, another benefactor was waiting in the wings.

Butte Copper King William A. Clark stepped in to help pay for tuition and expenses, but he had one steadfast requirement — Williams had to finish her education at Wesleyan University in Helena.

With monetary obstacles out of the way and a degree in hand, the young actress and singer packed her bags in late 1900 and headed for the “Big Apple.”

She never looked back and henceforth was known as Kathlyn Williams.

Success came relatively quickly to Williams. Two years after leaving Butte, she had joined the Norris Hall & Company touring group.

While working in New York, she also made time to wed wealthy businessman Harry Kainer and give birth to a son, Victor.

For a short time, acting took a back seat to marriage and motherhood, but by the mid-1900s, the marriage was on the rocks and would later be dissolved.

Deciding to put more effort into her career, she and her young son left New York and by 1908, she was cast in her first film with the Selig Polyscope Co.

More film parts followed, with her face on the silver screen in such films as “A Romance of the Western Hills,” “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” and “The Girl at the Cupola.”

In 1912, Williams talked at great length about her love for acting to a reporter for the New York Clipper, a popular weekly entertainment newspaper.

During the interview, she told the reporter that being on stage was a dream she had since she was 8, after seeing her first play in Butte. Her mother did not share the same dream and went so far as to send her to Wesleyan University, which she viewed as a strict religious school.

“I became an amateur of some note in my hometown, Butte, Mont.,” she explained. “The love of the stage was too firmly rooted to make me alter my determination.”

That determination paid off.

The 1913 film series, “The Adventures of Kathlyn,” solidified her career and her place as a silver screen star.

Williams portrayed the daughter of an animal trapper who is in India on a secret mission. As an action heroine, she joins her father and the adventures begin.

The William Selig movie featured several animals and was filmed in Chicago.

One of Hollywood’s first cliffhangers, its 13 segments kept audiences in continual suspense. In addition, the episodes were formatted in written form for newspapers across the country, including the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times.

Based on a book by Harold MacGrath and Gilson Willets, these fantasy “adventures” were so popular that Williams would soon see a cocktail and clothing line bearing her name. The craze continued with the newest dance, the “Kathlyn Waltz.”

Certainly she could act, but the Butte girl was also a pioneer in an era that was decidedly a man’s world.

At that time, too few women were screenwriters, even fewer landed a directing job.

Williams was able to tackle both.

When she took pen to paper, Williams’ screenplays were turned into films. Even better, instead of being in front of the camera, the film star found herself more than once behind the camera, seated in the director’s chair.

The 1914 short film, “The Leopard’s Foundling” is just one example.

Not only did she write the screenplay, she was also the film’s director and she acted in it as well.

On July 16, 1914, the Anaconda Standard reported “Miss Kathryn Williams has scored another and a greater triumph in The Leopard’s Foundling.”

The spotlight remained on Williams and other films would follow.

The 1914 film “The Spoilers” starred Williams, along with William Farnum, and she and Tyrone Power Sr. played opposite each other in “Thou Shall Not Covet.”

Leaving Selig by 1916, Williams went to Paramount Pictures where she and Wallace Reid received top billing in such films as “Big Timber” and “The Thing We Love.”

Top billing was again given for the Cecil B. DeMille production of “We Can’t Have Everything.

The Los Angeles Times reported in a 1917 article that Williams, now nicknamed the “California Venus,” would rather be directing, “but she is too popular as an actress with the managers and the public to permit her to indulge her ambition.”

As more and more “talkies” were distributed, Williams would see her career wane. Although featured in several talking pictures, instead of being one of the main stars, she was relegated to secondary parts.

The last movie she was featured in was the 1932 film, “Unholy Love,” an American adaptation of Madame Bovary.

During her career, two more marriages would come and go. Williams would wed fellow actor Frank Allen in 1913, but the marriage did not last much more than a year. Three years later she would wed Paramount executive Charles Eyton.

Married life suited Williams and although not she did not give up acting by any means, she was pickier about what roles to choose from.

In a February 1920 Motion Picture magazine, it was said of Williams — “I found her typically the Western girl. With the mountains for her inspiration and the unexplored mines of her native Montana to fire her imagination, she has not lost that easy sociability.”

Tragedy would strike in 1922, when her 16-year-old son died of influenza, and Williams reportedly went into a deep depression.

Her husband Charles told reporters the day after his stepson’s death — “To the world Kathlyn Williams was known only as an actress; but to that boy, who to me was my boy, she was the best mother in the world.”

Williams and Eyton remained married for several years after her son’s death but by 1931, the couple had cut ties. Williams was on her own again.

On Dec. 29, 1949, Williams would lose her leg in a car accident that also took the life of her friend, Mary Rose. Although confined to a wheelchair, she reportedly remained active and was known to host parties from time to time.

The spotlight once again was centered on Williams on Feb. 8, 1960, as she was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to the film industry.

Seven months later, Williams was found dead in her West Hollywood apartment. She was 81 years old.