WISE RIVER — The annual Weed Whackers Ball is Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 5 p.m. in the Wise River Community Building.

The event is hosted by the Wise River community and the Big Hole Cooperative Weed Management Area.

Pre-ordered tickets are $20 a person and $35 a couple, and$10 for children 12 and under. At-the-door prices are $25 a person and $40 a couple.

Ticket payments can be mailed to WWB, P.O. Box 1455, Dillon, Montana 59725. For further details, call Liz Jones at 406-832-3219 or Dean Stanchfield, 406-832-3214.

It’s a boot scootin,’ gut-bustin’ good time that supports weed management and community education throughout the Big Hole River watershed. There will be a dinner, along with live and silent auctions.