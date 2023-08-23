The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will host “First Fridays” lecture series at noon Friday, Sept. 1, on the library’s third floor, 226 W. Broadway St.

Guest speaker will be B-SB Historic Preservation Officer Kate McCourt. She will be speaking about the Green Front Boarding House in Virginia City, which was operated in the late 1890s by Mattie “Dutch Mat” Lee.

On the fringe of Virginia City’s Chinatown, this building faced the Chinese temple, which stood between the two trees across the street. Prostitutes across the West and relied upon Chinese businesses for inexpensive meals, herbal remedies, and opium. Recent archaeology at the Green Front proved this relationship.

McCourt, who has degrees in history and archaeology, has worked for the State of Montana at Virginia City’s National Historic Landmark District and has also worked with museum collections and the interpretation of historic buildings and landscapes for 20 years.

For more details or to receive a Zoom invitation, call 406-723-3361.