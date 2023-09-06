Kitty Oliver, a veteran journalist, author, oral historian, media producer and recording artist, will discuss "race and change" at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Butte Public Library.
Her multimedia program, “Race and Change Across Cultures and Generations: A Journey in Stories and Music,” blends memoir and music with cross-cultural stories and research into a an innovative dialogue on the complexities of race and ethnic relations in America today with international perspectives. Her presentation sparks new approaches to the discussion of “Race and Change” in our personal lives and our local communities.
Oliver has been featured on CNN and in the Ron Howard’s Beatles documentary. Her books and public television documentaries are used widely in colleges.
People are also reading…
For more details, call 406-723-3361.