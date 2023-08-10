Dodge to lead Thompson Park trek

Thompson Park expert Jocelyn Dodge will lead the “Hike through History” expedition at 9 a.m. Aug. 10.

Dodge will take hikers through the park, including remnants of the old Milwaukee Railroad. Meet at the Eagle’s Nest parking before learning about some of this historic site’s history. The park, located nine miles south of Butte, includes picnic areas, trails and the Eagles Nest disc golf course.

Cutler Brothers stage ‘Willy Wonka’

DEER LODGE — The Cutler Brothers’ third and final play for the summer season, “Willy Wonka,” will run Fridays-Sundays through Aug. 13.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.cutlerbros.com or by reserving at 406-846-4096. Reservations are highly recommended as the theater only seats 125. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. All showings take place at the Cutler Bros. Theatre, 301 Main St., Deer Lodge.

Fair and rodeo on tap in Twin Bridges

TWIN BRIDGES — The Madison County Fair and Rodeo will be held through Aug. 13 at 2 Fairgrounds Loop Road, Twin Bridges.

This year’s theme is “Out West is the Best,” and includes a rodeo Friday and Saturday. Grandstand tickets are $15, with general admission $10. Children 6 to 12 years old get in for $5 and children 5 and under get in free.

Rockin’ the Rivers back for another year

Rockin' the Rivers returns Aug. 10-12 in the Jefferson River Canyon near Three Forks.

The long-standing festival, called Montana’s Homegrown Rockfest, has been featured for more than 20 years, with numerous bands performing throughout its three days.

For ticket information, visit www.rockintherivers.com.

Flea market, garage sale Saturday

The Southwest Montana Community Health Center will host its first ever flea market and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12.

The event will take place in the facility’s parking lot at 445 Centennial Ave.

Learn all about mountain goats

ENNIS — The Madison Valley Conservation District will host a presentation on mountain goats with Julie Cunningham Aug. 16 in the Madison Theater, 115 W. Main St., Ennis.

Free pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the lecture is at 6. Beer, wine and popcorn will be available for purchase.

The presentation is the last of the 2023 Wildlife Speaker Series.

Hospital to host golf tourney

The Community Hospital and Nursing Home of Anaconda Foundation will host its 24th annual fundraising golf tournament Aug. 18 at Old Works in Anaconda.

For further details, call 406-563-8414.

Rappin' the Rivers set Aug. 18-19

Rappin' the Rivers music festival will be Aug. 18-19 at the Three Forks Bridge in Cardwell.

The two-day event will highlight hip-hop and EDM artists, legendary and up-and-coming, performing on three stages.

Vendors will also be on hand. For ticket information, visit rappintheriversmt.com.

Dance troupe to hold bazaar

The Little Steps Dance Troupe will host a back-to-school bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Butte Plaza Mall.

Several vendors will be on hand, showcasing crafts, arts, treats, jewelry, woodwork, photography, beauty products and more.

Concert and auction set in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG — The 13th annual Rotary Concert and Charity Auction at Winninghoff Park, 100 W. Stock St., Philipsburg, is from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 19.

Three bands, Western Front Band, Old Man Ben, and Mudslide Charley, will perform. In addition, a live and silent auction will raise funds for community development. Early-bird tickets for the family-friendly event are $25. General admission for the day of the event is $35, and children 12 and under get in free.

‘New Songs’ feature singers

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives and the historic Clark Chateau will again be hosting the popular project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” Aug. 18-19.

Lane Wilber will be featured at noon Aug. 18 at the Butte Archives and at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Clark Chateau ballroom. The singer and songwriter from Missoula plays music described as “outlaw country” and “Americana.”

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Tickets at the Clark Chateau are $10 for each concert, and can be purchased online at www.clarkchateau.org or pay at the door.

Boulder to host fair and rodeo

BOULDER — Boulder will host the annual Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo Aug. 24-27 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Little Boulder Road.

The event is traditionally known as “A Fair of the Heart.”

Fairest Isle to play Elling House

VIRGINIA CITY — The Elling House Arts and Humanities Center and Baroque Music Montana will present Fairest Isle at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at 404 E. Idaho St., Virginia City.

Fairest Isle takes some jiggy steps into folk baroque and courtly tunes from 18th-century England, where folk melodies were blended with new French and Italian forms.

Playing on period instruments will be Cape Breton fiddler David Greenberg, baroque violin; Carrie Krause, baroque violin; Anna O’Connell, harp; Nate Helgeson, baroque bassoon; Annabeth Shirley, cello; and John Lenti, obo.

Admission is free. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Big Butte Brewfest at World Museum

The annual Big Butte Brewfest is from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the World Museum of Mining.

A fundraiser for the World Museum and the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, the event brings Butte’s rich history together with its bright future.

Grab your presale tickets for only $25, which also includes access to the museum, the brewfest (with five drink tickets), and all of the other events that day. The museum will also be doing underground mine tours that day for an additional fee. Tickets are $30 at the door. You must be 21 years old to enter the beer garden.