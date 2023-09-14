‘Race and change’ to be discussed

Kitty Oliver, a veteran journalist, author, oral historian, media producer and recording artist, will discuss race and change at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Butte Public Library.

Oliver’s multimedia presentation adds new approaches to the discussion of “Race and Change” in our lives and communities. She has been featured on CNN and in the Ron Howard’s Beatles documentary. Her books and public television documentaries are used widely in colleges.

For more details, call 406-723-3361.

Movie premiere planned at Rialto

DEER LODGE — The neo-western film “Every Man for Himself,” filmed in Deer Lodge in 2020, will make its Montana theatrical premiere at 7 p.m. tonight at the Rialto Community Theatre in Deer Lodge. Tickets are $5 for the movie, which is rated R for strong language.

Directed and written by Gary Gardner, the film features rising star Daniel Sharman in the lead role. Shot on location in the iconic American West landscapes of Montana, Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, the film is a gripping drama that follows the story of two ex-convicts seeking redemption and second chances as they travel the American West.

Film producer Suzanne Lenz had previously worked at the Rialto and had fond memories of the town, which led to the production crew visiting there. Following the movie, there will be a question-and-answer session with the director.

‘Kickoff to Fall’ fundraiser Friday

The Butte Elks are hosting a “Kickoff to Fall” bingo fundraiser Friday at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St.

The evening includes great games, great prizes and great snacks.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 or older. Entry fee is $10, with specials sold separately.

Dylan Running Crane to perform

“New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” continues Friday and Saturday.

Singer/songwriter Dylan Running Crane will be at the Butte Archives at noon Friday and at the Clark Chateau ballroom at 7 p.m. Saturday.

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Concert tickets are $10.

Fundraising gala planned

Hope Center Ministries, a non-profit Butte organization, will have a gala Friday at the Copper King Convention Center, 4655 Harrison Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6.

The fundraising event will include silent and live auctions.

Hope Center Ministries is a 12-month in-house program leading individuals out of addiction. To purchase tickets or learn more about Hope Center Ministries, visit www.hopecm.com.

Bingo to be played Saturday at Elks

Little Steps Dance will host a bingo night Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. Doors open at 5 p.m., and games begin at 6.

The cost is $10, which includes 10 cards. Additional cards are available to purchase. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

The fundraising night will also include a silent auction, 50/50 specials, and concessions.

Weed Whackers Ball Saturday

The annual Weed Whackers Ball will be at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Wise River Community Building. Pre-ordered tickets are $20 a person, $35 a couple, and $10 for children 12 and under. Prices at the door are $25 a person and $40 a couple.

Ticket payments can be mailed to WWB, P.O. Box 1455, Dillon, Montana 59725. For further details, call Liz Jones at 406-832-3219 or Dean Stanchfield at 406-832-3214.

Pancake breakfast back at Elks Lodge

In celebration of “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day,” a breakfast will be served from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, sausage or bacon, coffee or juice. The cost is $10 per person.

The event is hosted by the Butte Elks Lodge and the World Museum of Mining.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day noted

The World Museum of Mining is getting ready to host “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” on Sunday at the World Museum.

The public is invited to attend.