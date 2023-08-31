Virginia City ‘boarding house’ lecture topic

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will host “First Fridays” lecture series at noon Friday, Sept. 1, on the library’s third floor, 226 W. Broadway St.

Guest speaker will be B-SB Historic Preservation Officer Kate McCourt. She will be speaking about the Green Front Boarding House in Virginia City, which was operated in the late 1890s by Mattie “Dutch Mat” Lee.

On the fringe of Virginia City’s Chinatown, this building faced the Chinese temple, which stood between the two trees across the street. Prostitutes across the West relied upon Chinese businesses for inexpensive meals, herbal remedies and opium. Recent archaeology at the Green Front proved this relationship.

For more details or to receive a Zoom invitation, call 406-723-3361.

Dance Sunday at Anaconda Elks

ANACONDA — John Fox will provide the music for a public dance from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Anaconda Elks Lodge.

Dance music includes country, oldies, big band, polka and waltzes. Admission is $10.

Shakespeare at Washoe Park

ANACONDA — Montana Shakespeare in the Park will be at Washoe Park at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, to perform “Measure for Measure.”

The event is free.

Last hike of the summer Sept. 7

This year’s final “Hike through History” will take hikers to the Big Butte Open Space Recreation Area at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

Colleen Elliot will share her knowledge of Butte’s natural landmark.

Author to share story of grief, hope

The B’nai Israel Cultural Center will be hosting a presentation by Stephen Trimble, author of “The Mike File: A Story of Grief and Hope,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the B’nai Israel Cultural Center, 327 W. Galena St. The lecture is free, but donations are welcome.

A great-nephew of noted Butte author Myron Brinig, Trimble’s most recent book is a memoir, the story of his brother Mike, and an exploration of how Mike’s mental illness shaped Trimble's family. In the memoir, Trimble shared his brother's life and death and looked behind the doors he barricaded himself in.

Festival & Block Party set Sept. 9

Butte’s Food Truck Festival & Block Party, with free admission, is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 34 E. Galena St.

More than 25 food vendors will be at the event. Music begins at 6 p.m., and includes tunes from Charlie Apple, DJ Gabba, and Partygoers.

Dylan Running Crane to perform

“New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” continues Sept. 15-16.

At noon Sept. 15, singer/songwriter Dylan Running Crane will be at the Butte Archives and again at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, at the Clark Chateau ballroom.

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Concert tickets are $10.

Fundraising gala planned for Sept. 15

Hope Center Ministries, a non-profit Butte organization, will have a gala Friday, Sept. 15 at the Copper King Convention Center, 4655 Harrison Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6.

The fundraising event will include silent and live auctions

Hope Center Ministries is a 12-month, in-house program, leading individuals from addiction to freedom.

Find out how you can help by contacting Chase Claborn, director apprentice at 406-565-9055. To purchase tickets or learn more about Hope Center Ministries, visit www.hopecm.com.

Annual Weed Wackers Ball is Sep. 16

WISE RIVER — The annual Weed Whackers Ball is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Wise River Community Building. Pre-ordered tickets are $20 a person, $35 a couple, and $10 for children 12 and under. At-the-door prices are $25 a person and $40 a couple.

Ticket payments can be mailed to WWB, P.O. Box 1455, Dillon, Montana 59725. For further details, call Liz Jones at 406-832-3219 or Dean Stanchfield, 406-832-3214.

Pancake breakfast back at Elks Lodge

In celebration of “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day,” a breakfast will be served from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, sausage or bacon, coffee or juice. The cost is $10 per person.

The event is hosted by the Butte Elks Lodge and the World Museum of Mining.

'Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day' noted

The World Museum of Mining is getting ready to host “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the World Museum.

The public is encouraged to attend.