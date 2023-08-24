Ennis to host fly fishing film festival

ENNIS — The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, hosted by the Madison River Foundation, is coming to Ennis on Thursday, Aug. 24, featuring 10 short and feature-length films.

The screening at Ennis’ Madison Theatre, 115 Main St., will showcase fly fishing films from all corners of the globe. The films begin at 6:45 p.m., with the theater doors opening at 6:15 p.m. General admission is $15.

For further questions, send an email to info@madisonriverfoundation.org.

Boulder to host fair and rodeo

BOULDER — Boulder will host the annual Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo Aug. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 24-27, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Little Boulder Road.

The event is traditionally known as “A Fair of the Heart.”

Friday night concert at Elling House

VIRGINIA CITY — The Elling House Arts and Humanities Center and Baroque Music Montana will present Fairest Isle at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at 404 E. Idaho St., Virginia City.

Fairest Isle takes some jiggy steps into folk baroque and courtly tunes from 18th-century England, where folk melodies were blended with new French and Italian forms.

Playing on period instruments will be Cape Breton fiddler David Greenberg, baroque violin; Carrie Krause, baroque violin; Anna O’Connell, harp; Nate Helgeson, baroque bassoon; Annabeth Shirley, cello; and John Lenti, obo.

Admission is free. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Montana’s biggest weekend planned

Head to Dillon Friday-Monday, Sept. 1-4 for the Ranch Rodeo and the Dillon Jaycee Rodeo.

A carnival is also part of the fun, along with Ian Munsick concert and a Monday parade. Food vendors will be on hand, along with a trade show.

Shakespeare at Washoe Park

Montana Shakespeare in the Park will be at Washoe Park at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, to perform “Measure for Measure.”

The event is free.

Last hike of the summer Sept. 7

This year’s final “Hike through History” will take hikers to the Big Butte Open Space Recreation Area at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

Colleen Elliot will share her knowledge of Butte’s natural landmark.

Pow Wow coming to Butte Plaza Mall

The annual North American Indian Alliance Pow Wow will be Friday-Saturday, Sept. 8-9, at the Butte Plaza Mall.

Native American dancing will be featured, along with costumes, food and music, vendors with bead work and traditional items.

Festival & Block Party Sept. 9

Butte’s Food Truck Festival & Block Party, with free admission, is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 34 E. Galena St.

More than 25 food vendors will be at the event. Music begins at 6 p.m., and includes tunes from Charlie Apple, DJ Gabba, and Partygoers.

Dylan Running Crane to perform

“New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” continues Sept. 15-16.

At noon Sept. 15, singer/songwriter Dylan Running Crane will be at the Butte Archives and again at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, at the Clark Chateau ballroom.

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Concert tickets are $10.

Fundraising gala planned for Sept 15

Hope Center Ministries, a non-profit Butte organization, will have a gala Friday, Sept. 15, at the Copper King Convention Center, 4655 Harrison Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6.

The fundraising event will include silent and live auctions

Hope Center Ministries is a 12-month, in-house program, leading individuals from addiction to freedom.

Find out how you can help by contacting Chase Claborn, director apprentice at 406-565-9055. To purchase tickets or learn more about Hope Center Ministries, visit www.hopecm.com.

Annual Weed Wackers Ball Sep. 16

WISE RIVER — The annual Weed Whackers Ball is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Wise River Community Building. Pre-ordered tickets are $20 a person, $35 a couple, and $10 for children 12 and under. At-the-door prices are $25 a person and $40 a couple.

Ticket payments can be mailed to WWB, P.O. Box 1455, Dillon, Montana 59725. For further details, call Liz Jones at 406-832-3219 or Dean Stanchfield, 406-832-3214.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day noted

The World Museum of Mining is getting ready to host “halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the World Museum.

The public is encouraged to attend.