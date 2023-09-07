Duck Derby fundraiser is tonight

The Rotary Club Duck Derby fundraiser is set for 6 p.m. , Thursday, Sept. 7, at Ridge Waters in Stodden Park. Ducks will race down the lazy river for three cash prizes: $1,000, $500 and $300.

Ducks can be purchased for a donation of $25 each or 5 ducks for $100, and are available online at www.montanarotary.org or by calling Joe McBride at 406-498-6239. Duck owners need not be present to win.

SW Community Pow Wow at mall

The annual Southwest Community Pow Wow will be Friday-Saturday, Sept. 8-9 at the Butte Plaza Mall.

Native American dancing will be featured, along with regalia, traditional food and music, vendors with bead work and traditional items.

Brewery Follies hits Elks stage

The Brewery Follies of Virginia City will appear at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., in a show filled with "Foolishness, Absurdity, Satire and Nonsense,” the group promises.

The show includes musical numbers, comedy sketches and just plain silliness.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Butte Elks Lodge, Headframe Spirits, Freeway Tavern and in Anaconda at the Midway Tavern. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $30.

Dylan Running Crane to perform

“New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” continues Sept. 15-16.

Singer/songwriter Dylan Running Crane will be at the Butte Archives at noon Sept. 15 and at the Clark Chateau ballroom at 7 p.m. Sept. 16.

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Concert tickets are $10.

Fundraising gala planned

Hope Center Ministries, a non-profit Butte organization, will have a gala Friday, Sept. 15 at the Copper King Convention Center, 4655 Harrison Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6.

The fundraising event will include silent and live auctions.

Hope Center Ministries is a 12-month in-house program leading individuals out of addiction.

To help, contact Chase Claborn, director apprentice, at 406-565-9055. To purchase tickets or learn more about Hope Center Ministries, visit www.hopecm.com.

Annual Weed Whackers Ball set

The annual Weed Whackers Ball will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in the Wise River Community Building. Pre-ordered tickets are $20 a person, $35 a couple, and $10 for children 12 and under. At-the-door prices are $25 a person and $40 a couple.

Ticket payments can be mailed to WWB, P.O. Box 1455, Dillon, Montana 59725. For further details, call Liz Jones at 406-832-3219 or Dean Stanchfield at 406-832-3214.

Pancake breakfast back at Elks Lodge

In celebration of “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day,” a breakfast will be served from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, sausage or bacon, coffee or juice. The cost is $10 per person.

The event is hosted by the Butte Elks Lodge and the World Museum of Mining.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day noted

The World Museum of Mining is getting ready to host “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the World Museum.

The public is invited to attend.

‘Fall Fling’ celebration Sept. 22

Butte Elks Lodge and Headframe Spirits are presenting Galena Street's “Fall Fling” from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 22.

This is an outdoor event and includes live music from the Ken Rich Band from 7 to 10 p.m., and food.

In addition, Youth Dynamics will be sponsoring a fun youth activity.

Anaconda Wildlife Art Expo set

The annual Anaconda Wildlife Art Expo will be Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24 in historic Anaconda. The fine art show will display the original works of more than 40 artists. The weekend schedule also includes a mix of outdoor activities, vendors and evening socials.

Hosted by the Copper Village Museum and Art Center, 401 E. Commercial Ave., Anaconda, the expo is a three-day, citywide event, highlighting the juried art of professional wildlife and landscape artists, photographers and sculptors. Admission is free to the artist displays at the various venues.

In addition, CVMAC has planned an artists' reception at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Glacier Bank, 307 E. Park Ave, Anaconda. Tickets are $25 and include appetizers, wine and beer. A wild-game feed and auction is at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge, 223 Main St., Anaconda, with a suggested donation of $20.