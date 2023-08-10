At least in our neck of the woods, September remains warm, but there’s usually a subtle chill in the air, a reminder that fall is just weeks away.

That doesn’t mean the events around southwest Montana come to a halt. Quite the opposite as there are quite a few “happenings” for residents to plan around.

The list featured below includes just some of the events that are planned for September. More events will be shared in the weeks to come.

In the meantime, if you would like to include your event in future publications, email the details to editor@mtstandard.com.

Head to Dillon Sept. 1-4 for the Ranch Rodeo and the Dillon Jaycee Rodeo. A carnival is also part of the fun, along with Ian Munsick concert and a Monday parade. Food vendors will be on hand, along with a trade show.

Montana Shakespeare in the Park will be at Washoe Park at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 to perform “Measure for Measure.” The event is free.

This year’s final “Hike through History” will take hikers to the Big Butte Open Space Recreation Area at 9 a.m. Sept. 7. Colleen Elliot will share her knowledge of Butte’s natural landmark.

The annual North American Indian Alliance Pow Wow will be Sept. 8-9 at the Butte Plaza Mall. Native American dancing will be featured, along with costumes, food and music, vendors with bead work and traditional items.

Butte’s Food Truck Festival & Block Party, with free admission, is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 9.

“New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” continues Sept. 15-16. At noon Sept. 15, singer/songwriter Dylan Running Crane will be at the Butte Archives and again at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Concert tickets are $10.

The annual Weed Whackers Ball is Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. in the Wise River Community Building. Pre-ordered tickets are $20 a person, $35 a couple, and $10 for children 12 and under. At-the-door prices are $25 a person and $40 a couple. Ticket payments can be mailed to WWB, P.O. Box 1455, Dillon, Montana 59725. For further details, call Liz Jones at 406-832-3219 or Dean Stanchfield, 406-832-3214.

Celebrate halfway to St. Patrick’s Day on Sept. 17 at the World Museum of Mining.

The Elisabeth Carlisle Band with special guest Cicci Landen will be performing at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Rialto Theater, 418 Main St., Deer Lodge.