The Rotary Club Duck Derby fundraiser is set for 6 p.m. , Thursday, Sept. 7 at Ridge Waters in Stodden Park. Ducks will race down the lazy river for three cash prizes. First place prize is $1,000, second place is $500 and third place is $300.

Ducks can be purchased for a donation of $25 each or 5 ducks for $100, and are available at www.montanarotary.org or by calling Joe McBride at 406-498-6239. Duck owners need not be present to win.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Butte Parks and Trails Foundation’s sponsored swimmer program to ensure that young Butte swimmers can swim for free. Proceeds will also support Rotary Club of Butte’s projects including scholarships at Montana Tech, dictionaries for third-graders, Butte High School’s Interact Club, Action Inc. Homeless Youth Program and World Museum of Mining landscaping.

Over 200 acres at Maud S. Canyon Trails are owned and managed by the East Ridge Foundation, which is governed by Rotarian board members. Ongoing projects include weed spraying, trail maintenance, planting trees and installing interpretive signs.