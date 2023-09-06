DEER LODGE — The neo-western film ”Every Man for Himself,” filmed in Deer Lodge in 2020, will make its Montana theatrical premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the historic Rialto Community Theatre in Deer Lodge.

Tickets are $5 for the movie, which is rated R for strong language.

Directed and written by Gary Gardner, the film features rising star Daniel Sharman in the lead role. Produced by Gary Gardner Film, Sankara Pictures, and Cutter Entertainment, it had its world premiere in August at the Cinequest Film Festival in California.

Shot on location in the iconic American West landscapes of Montana, Utah, Idaho, and Nevada,The film is a gripping drama that follows the story of two ex-convicts seeking redemption and second chances as they travel the American West. desolate landscape. The film features stunning cinematography by acclaimed cinematographer Igor Kropotov. It also includes a soundtrack of contemporary country, rock, and blues artists that include Cedric Burnside, Natural Child, Joshua Ray Walker and more.

Film producer Suzanne Lenz had previously worked at the Rialto and had fond memories of the town, which led to the production crew visiting there.

Following the movie, there will be a question-and-answer session with the director.