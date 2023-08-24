DEER LODGE — The historic Rialto Community Theatre in Deer Lodge will host five special events in the 2023-24 “Live! At the Rialto” season of live events.

The program is family oriented and offers lots of variety at affordable prices. A season ticket is available for $100 for all five shows. Individual show tickets will also be sold.

Kicking off the series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, is the Elisabeth Carlisle Band on its “Copper Tour” from Montana to California. Carlisle is a singer/songwriter and music educator in California with family ties to Deer Lodge, and her band is from Sweden. Her ballads can cut to the heart, and she is known for poignant lyrics and distinguished melodies. Cicci Landen will be featured artist for this concert.

The Doo-Wah Riders from California will hit the Rialto stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. Their music is described as “high energy country with a Cajun twist” and they’ve been touring and entertaining across the country for over 40 years. They feature a combination of experience, youthful energy, and a love for what they do, and have appeared with Garth Brooks, Randy Travis, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and many others.

Comedian Mark Cordes hails from Arizona and he will bring his “The Spouse Whisperer” show to Deer Lodge at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Described as a “One-Man Laugh Factory,” his clean comedy show highlights family relationships in an inventive and humorous way.

On Saturday evening, Dec. 30, the Acrobats of Cirque will thrill audiences of all ages with their dazzling circus feats all over the Rialto stage, in a high-energy, family-friendly flurry of fun. There will be a special $15 children’s ticket for this show.

Finally, on Thursday, April 11, 2024, the Stringfever band from England will entertain Rialto patrons. This string quartet is best known for their rendition of Ravel’s “Bolero,” featuring all four men playing one instrument simultaneously. They have performed in over 33 counties and at venues including Madison Square Garden.

Again, a season ticket for all five events is $100. Single-event advance tickets are $20 for Carlisle, $30 for Doo-Wah, and $25 for the last three, and $5 more at the door. For more details about the series and other Rialto events, or to purchase tickets, call 406-846-7900 or go to www.deerlodgerialto.com.