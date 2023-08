“Rhythm & Brews,” sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte-Silver Bow, will be Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Original Mine. Admission is free.

The family-friendly event will include food trucks and local breweries as well as music by the Berkeley Pits, Jst Us, High Ore Road, and F.O.G. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase.

There will also be a car show with registration at 10 a.m. Gates open at noon and music starts at 1 p.m.