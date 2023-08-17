There are a few more events occurring this coming weekend — in Butte, Anaconda, and Cardwell. All are listed below:

Hospital to host golf tourney — The Community Hospital and Nursing Home of Anaconda Foundation will host its 24th annual fundraising golf tournament Friday at Old Works in Anaconda. For further details, call 406-563-8414.

Rappin' the Rivers set Friday-Saturday — Rappin' the Rivers music festival will be Friday-Saturday at the Three Forks Bridge in Cardwell. The two-day event will highlight hip-hop and EDM artists, legendary and up-and-coming, performing on three stages. Vendors will also be on hand. For ticket information, visit rappintheriversmt.com.

Dance troupe to hold bazaar — The Little Steps Dance Troupe will host a back-to-school bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Butte Plaza Mall. Several vendors will be on hand, showcasing crafts, arts, treats, jewelry, woodwork, photography, beauty products and more.