DILLON — Head on over to Dillon Friday-Monday, Sept. 1-4, for Montana’s biggest weekend, sponsored by the Dillon Jaycees.

The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and continues at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. General admission tickets are $20 each; reserved tickets are $35.

A carnival is also part of the fun, along with Ian Munsick concert and a Monday parade. Food vendors will be on hand, along with a trade show.

The concert starts at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. Munsick, a Wyoming native, who has been named the “Hot Country Artist to Watch.” His opening act will be up-and-coming country star Jake Worthington, who released his debut album this year.

This year’s parade theme is “Cartoon Crazy” and starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4.