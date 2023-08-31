Jodi Gear is this month’s featured artist at the Main Stope Gallery’s monthly opening scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at 14 S. Dakota St. Refreshments, drink and the music of Cindi Shaw will also be featured.

Gear’s exhibit is titled “Portraits: The Portraiture of Jodi Gear” and showcases her skill in painting people as well as horses and dogs.

Gear’s first art job was as an artist and photographer for the University of Illinois Medical School. Soon, Gear switched her focus to veterinary medicine, where she began doing commissioned portraits. She worked in watercolor, pastels and oil paints.

Portraits will include Gear’s works from her personal portrait collection, which includes her family and pets, and a notable and poignant portrait of her daughter, Katie.