Prairie Palooza, a homegrown Montana music festival, will be Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25-27 at the Horse Prairie Stage Stop near Dillon.

The event boasts music, along with barbeque, beer, games and free camping. Be prepared for fun, rain or shine.

Numerous concerts will be on tap with such musicians as Craig Campbell, Kendall Tucker, the Ornery Jacks, Dan Henry, Lindsey Jacobsen, Chad Okrusch, Jacob Reed, Copper and Sage, Wayne Brothers and the Nite Life Band, and many more.