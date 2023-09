Butte’s Food Truck Festival & Block Party, with free admission, is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Collective Elevation, 34 E. Galena St.

More than 25 food vendors will be at the event. Music begins at 6 p.m. and includes tunes from Charlie Apple, DJ Gabba and Partygoers.