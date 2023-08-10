The Tri-County Fair in Deer Lodge, spanning Sunday through Aug. 20, will feature animal shows, rodeos and other family friendly events.

Festivities will kick off with Sunday's 4-H Horse Show at 9 a.m. and Tuesday with Cat judging at 10 a.m. Also Tuesday will be Dog judging at 1 p.m. and Dog Agility at 4 p.m. The 4-H Runway Extravaganza will be at the Rialto Theater at 6:30 p.m.

All exhibits will be in place at the Deer Lodge Fairgrounds by Wednesday through Aug. 20, also a Sunday.

That Wednesday through Sunday will have a full slate of activities — area youth and open class exhibits, 4-H and FFA livestock projects, and special events each day including Ranch Rodeo, a steak dinner fundraiser, club boxing, women’s rodeo triathlon, livestock auction, Ramblin’ Rose Drill Team performances, two NRA rodeos, Tri-County team roping, Pioneer Power tractor pull and more.

The parade will be Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. on Main Street. Also during that Wednesday through Sunday the Inflatable Adventure Land will be open for children.

Fair dedication

The 2023 Tri-County Fair is dedicated to Ruth and Lloyd Koehler, of Garrison, recognizing their years of commitment to improving the fair. They will be honored during the Fair Dedication at 6 p.m. Aug. 18, just before the livestock sale and 7 p.m. Aug. 19 just before the rodeo.

Ruth served on the Tri-County Fair Board as a member and Vice Chairman for 10 years and another three years as secretary. During this time, she and Lloyd were involved in many improvement projects at the fairgrounds, including the handicapped accessible ramp at the grandstand and the long hours Lloyd spent paneling the front of the grandstand, as well as painting projects on the fairgrounds.

Their latest projects include the new family restroom in the exhibit building and installation of the new announcer’s system. Ruth is also Secretary of the Powell County Grounds Board and the event coordinator for all non-fair events held at the fairgrounds.

Lloyd never had the opportunity to participate in 4-H growing up, but Ruth was an active member in the 4-H Horse Program for many years in Michigan. Ruth’s two children, Tracey and Taylor Hensen, were both actively involved in Powell County 4-H, both 10-year members had many projects from arts to livestock and many open class fair entries each year.

Business of the year

Ray Peterson Electric is a family-run business located in Anaconda, established in 1984 by Ray Peterson Sr.

Since then the company has grown and has experience working with medium and low voltage including control work, fiber optics, data centers and alterative power sources like solar, wind and generator. They have worked on projects throughout Montana and North Dakota. The company prides itself in project completion and customer service.

Today, the family business is run with Peterson's legacy and vision of integrity, professionalism, pride and family. Children Ray, Tammy and Susan, all work for the company with their spouses and children, making it a genuine family business.