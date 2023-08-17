ENNIS — The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, hosted by the Madison River Foundation, is coming to Ennis on Saturday, Aug. 24, featuring 10 short and feature-length films.

The screening at Ennis’ Madison Theatre, 115 Main St., will showcase fly fishing films from all corners of the globe. The films begin at 6:45 p.m., with the theater doors opening at 6:15 p.m. General admission is $15.

For further questions, send an email to info@madisonriverfoundation.org.

Among the films are “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel,” with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch, and an obscure mountain lake; “Of the Sea,” brothers explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; “Jacks,” giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water; “Father Nature,” a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; “A Slam that Saves,” four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and “Dollar Dog,” Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.

Other films include “The Focus,” a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream; “Chesapeake: A Love Letter to a Watershed, the Landscapes and Environments of a Special Place,” and “Gold Fever,” undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

For more details, contact info@flyfilmfest.com.