VIRGINIA CITY — The Elling House Arts and Humanities Center and Baroque Music Montana will present Fairest Isle at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at 404 E. Idaho St., Virginia City.
Fairest Isle takes some jiggy steps into folk baroque and courtly tunes from 18th-century England, where folk melodies were blended with new French and Italian forms.
Playing on period instruments will be Cape Breton fiddler David Greenberg, baroque violin; Carrie Krause, baroque violin; Anna O’Connell, harp; Nate Helgeson, baroque bassoon; Annabeth Shirley, cello; and John Lenti, obo.
Admission is free. Donations are greatly appreciated.