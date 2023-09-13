DEER LODGE — Kicking off the “Live! At the Rialto” series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 will be the Elisabeth Carlisle Band, on its “Copper Tour” from Montana to California.

The event is at the Rialto Community Theatre in Deer Lodge.

Carlisle is a singer/songwriter and music educator in California with family ties to Deer Lodge, and her band is from Sweden. Her coastal California background brings energy and good Americana rock to the shows, and her ballads can cut to the heart as she is known for poignant lyrics and distinguished melodies. Her Swedish bandmates bring years of professional experience to their Swedish folk songs, country, and pop.

In addition, Cicci Landen will be a featured artist for this concert.

Advance tickets are $20, and tickets at the door on concert day are $25. Tickets are available at Valley Foods and Keystone Pharmacy in Deer Lodge, Steele’s in Butte, at the Rialto, and online at www.deerlodgerialto.com. A season ticket for the series is available for $100.