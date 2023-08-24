DILLON — The Dillon Concert Association is celebrating 75 years of music for the 2023-24 season with five concerts. All shows begin at 7:30 pm, and the venue will be announced for each concert at it draws near.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, celebrate the Beatles when “Here Comes the Sun,” five instrumentalists/vocalists, recreate a decade of soundscapes.

With energy, musicality, and humor, Holland and Coots Jazz Quintet provides a delightful mix of jazz, blues, stride, boogie, pop, and ragtime. This amazing group takes the stage on Thursday, Nov. 9.

On Feb. 22, 2024, with the highest level of artistry, Yu & I, a guitar and violin team, takes audiences on a journey of folk music from personal homelands and other composers from around the world.

The Sinta Quartet is on a mission to bring the versatility and excitement of the saxophone to all audiences. This performance, taking place on March 23, is considered an adventure through time, geography, and genre.

Brassfire, a trumpet, piano, and bass trio, concludes the series on April 22. The talented group honors the music of Louis Armstrong, Herb Alpert, and Doc Severinsen.

The purchase of a season ticket provides membership in the Dillon Concert Association and admittance to all performances. Tickets will be mailed prior to the first concert. Memberships are $50 for adults; $10 for college students; and $6 for youths. Single performance tickets are $20, $10, and $6.

As a bonus, the Anaconda and Butte Community Concert Associations will grant admission to their concerts upon showing your DCA membership card!

If you are interested in purchasing a Dillon Concert Association membership/season ticket and/or would like to volunteer, contact Laurie Hagenbarth at 406-683-5050 or Pat Brown at 406-925-0618.