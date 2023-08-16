The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives at 17 W. Quartz St., will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series at noon Wednesday, Aug. 23, with Chad Okrusch, a Montana Tech professor, author, photographer, and singer-songwriter from Butte.

Okrusch will be speaking about his new book, “Wisdom River: Meditations on Flyfishing and Life Midstream,” a collection of stories, essays, poetry, photos, art, and recipes that celebrate the wonders of flyfishing and the wisdom that can be gained from spending time on the river.

The book was co-edited with Larry Kapustka, PhD, and will hopefully be released by September.

Okrusch is in his 21st year of teaching at Montana Tech in the Department of Interdisciplinary Art and Sciences, with a focus on ethics, Eastern philosophy, and China. He also plays music in backwoods bars and honky-tonks near his favorite trout rivers from Alberta to Montana to Oregon.

Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided. For more details, call the Archives at 406-782-3280.