The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will hold an opening reception for its "School" exhibit from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. at 17 W. Quartz St. The reception is free and open to the public.

"School" will showcase artifacts from Butte schools, both past and present. Artifacts will include textiles and photos from various schools and extracurricular activities.

The exhibit, which will run through the end of fall, is at 17 W. Quartz St.

This exhibit will be on display throughout the fall season.