The Brewery Follies of Virginia City will make their first appearance of the year in Butte at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., with a night filled with "Foolishness, Absurdity, Satire and Nonsense.”

The show includes musical numbers, comedy sketches and just plain silliness.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Butte Elks Lodge, Headframe Spirits, Freeway Tavern and in Anaconda at the Midway Tavern. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $30.