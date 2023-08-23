The annual Big Butte Brewfest is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the World Museum of Mining.

A fundraiser for the World Museum and the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, the event brings Butte’s rich history together with its bright future.

Tickets are $30 at the door, which also includes access to the museum, the brewfest (with five drink tickets), and all of the other events that day.

Five Montana distilleries will be participating, including Butte’s own Headframe Spirits, along with Westslope Distillery, Willie's Distillery, Glacier Distilling and Whistling Andy.

Music will be provided by two solo artists, Faith Kelly and Caswyn Moon from the Catskills of New York.

The museum will also be doing underground mine tours that day for an additional fee. You must be 21 years old to enter the beer garden.