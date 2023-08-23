The B’nai Israel Cultural Center will be hosting a presentation by Stephen Trimble, author of “The Mike File: A Story of Grief and Hope,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the B’nai Israel Cultural Center, 327 W. Galena St. The lecture is free, but contributions are welcome.

A great-nephew of noted Butte author Myron Brinig, Trimble’s most recent book is a memoir, the story of his brother Mike, and an exploration of how Mike’s mental illness shaped Trimble's family.

In the memoir, Trimble shared his brother's life and death and looked behind the doors he barricaded in himself.

In 1957, when Trimble was six and his brother Mike was 14, psychosis overwhelmed Mike. He never lived at home again and died alone in a Denver boarding home. Journalists used Mike’s death to expose these homes warehousing people with mental illness.

Detective story, social history, journey of self-discovery, and a compassionate and unsparing memorial to a family and a forgotten life, “The Mike File” will move any reader with a relative or friend touched by psychiatric illness or disability.