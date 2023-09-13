ANACONDA — The annual Anaconda Wildlife Art Expo will be Friday-Sunday, Sept. 22-24 and will display the original works of more than 40 artists. The weekend schedule also includes a mix of outdoor activities, vendors and evening socials.

Hosted by the Copper Village Museum and Art Center, 401 E. Commercial Ave., Anaconda, the expo is a three-day, city-wide event, highlighting the juried art of professional wildlife and landscape artists, photographers and sculptors.

Admission is free to the artist displays at the different venues in the heart of Anaconda.

In addition, CVMAC has planned a reception to meet the artists at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at Glacier Bank, 307 E. Park Ave, Anaconda. Tickets are $25 and include appetizers, wine and beer. A wild-game feed and auction is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Elks Lodge, 223 Main St., Anaconda, with a suggested donation of $20.