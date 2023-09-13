ANACONDA — As part of the Community Reading Series in support of the Anaconda Pride Foundation, the Anaconda Ensemble Theatre will present a special reading of “The Strand that Beads You” by Allison Fradkin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 in the lobby of the Washoe Theatre. Doors open at 1:45 p.m.

“The Strand that Beads You” is a theatre piece for young audiences that follows the story of Turquoise, a pony bead who won’t get off her high horse. Magenta is a steed of a bead who doesn’t hesitate to read her the riot act, and it’s not just their colors that clash. Can Rainbow Heart, a charm who’s both intrusive and inclusive, hang in there long enough to string these beads together?

This show is recommended for all ages with all proceeds going to Anaconda Pride.

The show is produced by Jackie Vetter, directed by Emily Branch, with stage management by Heatherlynn Meeks. The cast features Trapper Bishop, Dez Brown, Kai Jackman, and Karlee Jane.

Tickets are $10 for seats and $5 standing room only. Advance tickets are recommended due to limited capacity by calling 406-200-8084 or visit https://anacondaensembletheatre.simpletix.com.